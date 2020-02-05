It was a full day of action for athletes in the Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association Rugby League on Saturday at George Washington High School field in Mangilao.

Trailing 7-0 midway through the second half, the Simon Sanchez Sharks girls rugby team capitalized on a turnover at midfield. Running a quick swing to Katrina Penaflor, the senior was off to the races as she dashed for a 50-meter try. One Dolphin defender had a chance at stopping Penaflor. She cut down the angle, dove for her, grabbing Penaflor’s jersey. Penaflor broke loose, however, racing into the try zone. Sharks’ teammate Samantha Pacia followed with the two-point conversion to end the game in a 7-7 draw.

“I just took the ball down the field for the team,” said Penaflor. “I thought of the team while I was running to the end goal.”

The Dolphins got their points in the closing minutes of a very physical first half. The Sharks were issued a yellow card for a tackle that was considered too high and around the head. The Dolphins took advantage, methodically moving the ball from midfield until Asia Topasna smashed across the try line, scoring on the conversion as well, to make the game 7-nil.

“We were doubting ourselves at the half, but we had to pull together as a team. We began focusing on what our weak points were on the field,” Penaflor said. “We looked at our defense, and we needed to find ways to pass in the gaps.”

Following their game-tying try, the Sharks threatened again deep into the Dolphins territory, but the clock expired to end the game.

Tiyan High defeats Academy 28-5

In the game that followed, the Tiyan High Titans defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 28-5.

The Titans jumped out to an early lead when Tiara Fernandez sprinted through the middle of the field, evading the Cougar defense for a 50-meter try. Titans’ Lana Untalan kicked the two-point conversion through the uprights to make the game 7-0.

“I just kept pushing and the team really worked together … that’s what got me the try,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez gave credit to her teammates for not being selfish in this lopsided victory. She said everyone had a hand in this win.

“We all shared the ball so even (though) I was going for a try, if my teammate called for it and I knew she was open I would pass it on and she would get the score,” Fernandez. “We all worked together and that’s what helped us win.”