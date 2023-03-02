The Southern High School Dolphins stunned the Notre Dame High School Royals as the Dolphins walked away with a 5-4 win in Tuesday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association baseball semifinals matchup at Okkodo field.

After trailing 4-0, Southern capitalized on key opportunities, scoring five unanswered runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Dolphins will now play the No. 1-seeded and unbeaten Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, who cruised by the Tiyan High School Titans 14-4 in the other semifinals.

The championship game is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Okkodo.

Late-game theatrics

In the bottom of the seventh, with runners on third and second and two outs, Southern gave Marko Parks the signal to steal home. Parks took off as the ball left the ND pitcher Ricardo Leon Guerrero II’s hand and made it home as the ball got away from the catcher. Teammate Jayden Duenas, who was on second, followed close behind and iced the game as he dove safely under the glove of Leon Guerrero, who was covering the plate.

“The game’s not over until the blue says ‘ballgame’!’”

The early edge

Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. After a short bunt by Elijah Asuncion brought in his teammate, Asuncion turned the tap into a three-bagger after the throw first sailed over the first baseman’s head. Royals’ Ean Lizama brought in Asuncion with a hit that landed perfectly in a weak spot in Southern’s defense. The Dolphins were unable to answer, as ND quickly sent the first three batters in the Dolphins' lineup back to their dugout.

Despite their quick scoring in the first inning, the Royals were unable to produce offensively for the next four innings. Meanwhile, Southern, who struggled to secure a base hit early, found their momentum after a blast by Trever Chaco flew just barely over the shortstop’s glove, ending Leon Guerrero’s no-hitter after four innings. By the end of the fourth inning, Notre Dame held on to a 2-0 lead.

Notre Dame put an end to their offensive drought in the fifth inning after hits by Leon Guerrero and Kyle Yoon each brought one run in to give them a 4-0 lead. The Royals capitalized on that momentum, as Leon Guerrero clocked in three strikeouts, denying the Dolphins a chance to respond.

Southern finally got to Leon Guerrero in the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Gregory Sablan hit the ball just out of reach of the second baseman, securing the single, allowing his teammates to close the lead to 4-2.

In the seventh inning, the Dolphins tightened up their defense and converted three straight outs to send the Royals back out to the field and give themselves an opportunity to win the game.

Dolphins rally

After Southern’s Travis Quinata managed to get on base, he made his way to a scoring position after stealing second and being balked to third. ND’s Leon Guerrero struck out next two batters, collecting a total of 12 strikeouts on the night and putting the Royals one out away from a victory.

With two outs, Southern’s Duenas walked and later stole second base. Some confusion with the fielders allowed Quinata to steal home, putting Southern one run away from tying the game. After the error, Notre Dame elected to intentionally walk Parks, so that any hit fielded could be thrown to the nearest base for the last out.

With the game on the line and two runners on base, Southern trotted out designated hitter Dylan Rodeo. Rodeo sat in the batter’s box, but Southern coach Chris Fejeran gave Duenas the signal to steal home.

Duenas took off early, but the pitch from Leon Guerrero was wild and went past the catcher, allowing Duenas to steal home. Meanwhile, Parks rounded third and dove head first under the glove of Leon Guerrero and was called safe, securing the walk-off steal.

All or nothing

“It was all or nothing,” Fejeran said. “Two outs, two strikes, bottom seven. I saw the pitcher was lagging at a full windup and Jayden had speed to get in quick. I wanted to at least get the tying run in.”

The gutsy call scored the tying and winning runs in.

With this victory, the Dolphins secured their trip to the championship game. Even with their exciting win over last year’s runner-up, Southern High remains focused on what's ahead.

“We’re just going to keep playing hard and keep playing the way we play,” Parks said. “We made it this far. Let’s go for it all!”