From the opening whistle, the Southern High School Dolphins girls soccer team’s dominant effort gave the Tiyan High School Titans more than they could handle.

Although the Titans scored a pair of goals and pressured the Dolphins, an unselfish Santa Rita squad defeated Tiyan 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

As the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association concludes its first week of competition, Southern is already proving to be one of the fiercest competitors in the league.

The Dolphins' next game will be against George Washington High School at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the GW field in Mangilao.

Preceding the Geckos vs. Dolphins game, also at GW, the Titans will square off against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks at 4:30 p.m.

On the field

In the second minute of play, an aggressive, goal-minded Cindy Maestrecampo scored Southern’s first goal. Thirty-eight minutes later, with barely any time remaining in the first half, Maestrecampo scored her second goal.

With Maestrecampo at her best, four other Dolphins etched their names into the scorer’s sheet. With two goals from Analea Meno, and one apiece from Crista Cruz, Kirstyn Chargualaf and Arianna Sampayan, Southern struck fast and often.

For the Titans, Natalie Montera and Ashley Larkin scored their team’s two goals.

