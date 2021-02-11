Whether he is in the cage taking on an opponent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or on Guam bringing awareness to or championing a cause, Frank “The Crank” Camacho has made it his life’s mission to fight for those who need a helping hand.

Starting on Friday, at 8 a.m., in conjunction with GuamTime.com owner Matt Sgro, Camacho is going to to attempt to complete a 24-hour journey from Merizo Pier to Ritidian Point. The fundraising endeavor, the 24-Hour Run/Walk The Island for Homelessness, is geared to raise awareness and raise money for the Guam Homeless Coalition.

“Definitely lucky to have Matt on board to really organize things,” Camacho said. “I was really going to just wing it and see where it goes.”

To date, with Sgro spearheading the project management, the event has already eclipsed $10,000 in donations.

“I never had a goal in mind as far as funds for this event and for the Guam Homeless Coalition,” said Camacho, whose dollar-tally has grown more-than four-fold in less than a week. “I am astounded by the amount of support from the community."

He said that $2,800 was raised from online donations, with more than $8,000 pouring in from the business sector.

“It has blown past expectations and we have a few more days to raise more funds and awareness for the cause,” Camacho said. “So, so stoked!”

He added that the “feedback for the event has been amazing!”

“I, honestly, never saw it getting this big,” he said, adding that the initiative grew from an idea that had been lingering in the forefront of his mind.

“I had this idea of doing a 24-hour walk/run, and it’s so cool the community is resonating with the cause and I’m hoping it’s drawing more attention to homelessness on Guam,” he added.

With the homelessness population predicted to rise by economic downturn related to the coronavirus pandemic, Camacho and Sgro’s awareness campaign couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. The pair implore Guamanians not to turn a blind eye and help do their part in tackling the dilemma: one dollar at a time; one donation at a time.

“There are many ways people can help,” said Camacho, who told The Guam Daily Post that he hopes to dispel misconceptions and provide education.

He also said that people can do their part by donating extra diapers, hygiene items, women’s hygiene items, combs, shampoo, toothpaste and other much-needed items to the Salvation Army Corps - Guam.

He added that he would like to thank everyone that has stepped up to make the dream a reality. He said that shares, comments, and posts on social media have added greatly in getting the word out. He also thanked the Guam Homeless Coalition for allowing him the opportunity for helping their cause, the media for spreading the word, and the “amazing” donors. He also thanked Pay-Less Supermarkets, Calvo’s insurance, Delta Tire and Lube, Bank of Guam, Pepsi Guam, Cars Plus, Ada’s Trust, Paradise Fitness, and 76 Circle/K for their generous support.

Ready for launch

Rain or shine, Camacho has hit the point of no return and anticipates a grueling, mettle-testing, blister-causing adventure. While pain is only temporary, a difference made in others’ lives can last forever.

“There’s no turning back,” said Camacho, adding that people are questioning his sanity for undertaking such a monumental task.

“I am a fighter. I am far from a runner,” he said.

“There’s nothing I feel I can really do physically to prepare for something like this in two weeks,” he added. “With that being said, I am super excited to learn more about my body, mind, and spirit during this 24-hour trek."