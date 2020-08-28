With the second coronavirus-inspired islandwide lockdown in six months shuttering businesses, ruining the economy, disrupting education and postponing interscholastic sports, student-athletes can become discouraged as the return to competition and advancement to the next level may seem further away than ever before.

But like the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, this will pass and life will return to a new normal - what shape that takes is anybody’s guess.

Instead of feeling deflated, like the hundreds of balls yet to be bumped, set, spiked, passed, caught or kicked, now is the perfect time for prospective collegiate athletes to focus on academics, work on sports resumes, research schools, contact coaches, and set realistic career and athletic goals.

But, where do you begin?

Before student-athletes and their parents begin to formulate plans, they must understand that any decision needs to be driven by career goals and personal finances, and then sports - it’s academics first, athletics second.

“Fewer than 2% of NCAA student-athletes go on to be professional athletes,” the NCAA posted on its official website. “In reality, most student-athletes depend on academics to prepare them for life after college.

“Education is important. There are nearly half a million NCAA student-athletes, and most of them will go pro in something other than sports.”

The No. 1 way to get the best package possible is by doing well in school, said Karen Fong Donoghue, owner and founder of an athletics consulting firm.

So, now that you know you are most likely not going to be hitting the winning home run in the World Series, returning a 97-yard game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, or serving a 137-mph ace on championship point at Wimbledon, now would be a good time to figure out what you want to do with the rest of your life.

But, how is an 18-year-old supposed to know that?

So far, for many upcoming or recent high school graduates, life has centered around sports, hanging out with friends and family, and schoolwork. With more than 5,300 colleges and universities in the U.S., all offering something different, many with exorbitant price tags, how are typical student-athletes with very few life experiences supposed to know their life’s calling and which schools will set them on the best path?

The answer is, they probably don’t.

The Ju-Co alternative

In the U.S., many community colleges, also referred to as two-year institutions or junior colleges, have competitive sports programs and allow the student-athlete time to experience many different types of classes for a fraction of the cost of a four-year university.

The decision is made, now what?

Once the decision has been made to attend a junior college, it doesn’t mean you should hop on a plane and rush off to school. You still need to understand all of the costs associated with going to school, and look into ways of saving money. Besides grants and need-based scholarships, states offer residents tuition at a fraction of the price.

While public two-year institutions are usually far less expensive than their four-year counterparts and exponentially cheaper than private colleges, the education isn’t cheap, especially when factoring in added costs of out-of-state tuition, books, fees and living expenses.

Chris Parker, who graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 2018 and then shelled out $1,600 for a flight to join the North Park University Vikings NCAA Division III football team in Chicago, Illinois, wishes he had done his homework before joining the laughingstock of a program.

After one year of sitting on the bench, the former Islanders defensive end had racked up more than $32,000 in student debt - an astronomical price for watching bad college football.

“D3 football is terrible,” said Parker, who left NPU after his freshman year, moved to Northern California and enrolled at De Anza Community College.

Had Parker stayed at NPU, after four years, he would have accumulated nearly $200,000 in unforgivable debt.

"I just hope the future kids in Guam know that if you have family members that stay near a community college, you should consider living with them and possibly establishing residency before enrolling at a D3 university," he said.

“It’s way cheaper, and you will get playing time because community college coaches want to get you to D1, D2, or NAIA,” he added. “They want you to shine.

“I had 10 times more fun playing this past year at De Anza than I ever did at North Park, and I wish I had gone to De Anza for my freshman year.”

After one year playing for the De Anza Mountain Lions, Parker received offers to play football for several NCAA D2 and NAIA programs, but he is determined to play one more season at De Anza before trying to make a D1 program's roster, and then the NFL.

"Honestly, I really want to do D1, and if it’s not D1, then I probably don’t want to play football anymore," he said.

And, after the 2019-2020 season, “24 of my teammates just got (NCAA) D1 offers, just now, just this year,” Parker said.

My "football dream is definitely still alive," he said, sharing he may play one more year at De Anza or try to walk on at San Jose State University.

Time to pay the piper

The way student loans are structured, the first payment is due six months after finishing school. For Parker, right away, he was forced to find another college or begin chiseling away at the mountain of debt.

Had Parker known about the value of community colleges and had he researched the difference between in-state vs. out-of state tuition, he could have established residency and cut the $9,500 yearly tuition by nearly 75%.

For the huge price savings, he would have had to defer his dream for one year. To become a California resident, a person needs to reside in the state for a year and a day.

“You must be continuously physically present in California for more than one year (366 days) immediately prior to the residence determination date of the term for which you request resident status,” the University of California stated on its website.

While California community colleges and the University of California are separate, all of the state's public institutions adhere to the same residency requirements.

Had he listened to his mother, Julie Santos, who had suggested he look into junior colleges first, Parker's journey to the next level would have been more enjoyable.

“‘You should try going to junior college first just to see if you like it,’” Parker recalled his mother telling him.

“I really should have looked more into junior colleges," he said. “I really didn’t. I thought D3, just because they are NCAA, was pretty big-time.”

What if your path is clear-cut?

But, what if finances aren’t an issue, the student-athletes are sure what they want to be when they grow up, and they are being courted by NCAA D1, D2 of D3, or NAIA programs?

Then, what do you do?

In the next article of The Guam Daily Post series focusing on colleges and Guam’s 50 athletes playing university sports, we will dispel myths and break down each division and organization in the hope of informing the public so that sound decisions can be made long before choosing a school.

In parting, The Post leaves the reader with some food for thought: NCAA D3 programs do not offer athletic scholarships, and once a decision has been made, transferring programs can be a chore.

“I do believe going to a community college” can “save a bunch of money,” said Tyler Pangelinan, a Guamanian who was also a member of the 2-8 NPU Vikings.

Before blowing away from The Windy City, and having played in only three games as a third-string placekicker, he had accumulated $14,000 in debt, something that could have been avoided if he and his father had done their homework.

Before arriving at NPU, Tyler Pangelinan figured he would have received more playing time, and he would have been studying toward his major.

They don’t tell you about the prerequisites you’re going to be spending your first two years doing, he said.

For Tyler Pangelinan, who went to both JFK and Tiyan High School, and graduated from President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, Summa Cum Laude, junior college would have been the better option.

“To do your prerequisites is very beneficial, and it should be the first thing you do, and once you start getting into your concentrates, then you can actually go to a real university,” he said.

"I wish he would have gone to a junior college," said Mike Pangelinan, Tyler Pangelinan's father.

"I would say, it’s the best way. If I would get back into coaching again, I would make sure to get in touch with a lot more junior colleges," he added.

"It was just a little too late, we were already committed to North Park," Mike Pangelinan said.