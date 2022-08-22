If you want to be the champ, you’ve got to beat the champ.

And on Saturday night, in front of a shoulder-to-shoulder, canopy-to-canopy crowd at George Washington High School field in Mangilao, the Guåhan Eagles knocked off the defending champion Windward Hills Memorial Hal’s Angels 22-15. With the win, the Eagles did what many thought was impossible, lay claim to the 2022 Triple J Ford Guam National Football Federation title.

“Man, it feels amazing,” Donte' Parker said. “We had a lot of doubts throughout the season. Nobody believed that we would get here. And we showed them. I thank my team, I thank my coaches, I thank everybody - the family that we built together. I love them.”

Although the Angles led for more than 3 1/2 quarters, the determined Eagles never let up, believing that they were the better team and wanted it more. And nobody wanted it more than the Eagles’ Parker, who intercepted Angels quarterback Rieko Mendiola twice and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

In the last few minutes, the Eagles' defense stopped an Angels attack. Then, with more than half the field to the Angels’ goal line, quarterback Colen-Ray Salas aired out a first-down pass to Landon Suzuki. With a fresh set of downs and precious seconds ticking away, Parker turned what appeared to be a short-yardage play into a touchdown. As the 14-year-old Guam High School freshman carried and ran left, an Angel delivered a huge tackle. But failing to go down, Parker shook off the hit and ran into the end zone.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Don’t let one person bring you down,’” said Parker, sharing what was going through his mind with the game on the line. “That’s all I thought and I knew it was clutch time. So I just brought myself in and scored.”

Big plays light up the scoreboard

After a scoreless first quarter, the Angels’ Jayden Tomagan delivered a bone-chilling tackle in the end zone for a safety.

But in a game that had multiple lead changes, the Eagles were about to get their first score. With a few minutes remaining in the first half, the Eagles’ Rey Duran picked off Mendiola. The Eagles were around midfield, but a long pass interference call moved the chains inside the Angels' red zone. On the next two plays, Parker, with a run and then a reception, moved the chains. With a first-and-goal on the 1-foot line, Salas punched in the quarterback keeper. After drilling the point after try, Terince Leon Guerrero’s boot gave the Eagles the lead 8-2.

With 57 seconds remaining in the half, the Angels made the best use out of the time they had left. With 70 yards to the goal line, Mendiola dropped back, and threw a lateral pass to Justin Sablan who launched a touchdown strike to Kyle Julian down the left sideline. Mendiola, calling his own No. 27 on the PAT, added the 1-point conversion.

After no points were scored in the third quarter, Sablan, who had a career night, ran for a 36-yard touchdown. After burning through the defense on the right sideline, he dove into the end zone.

The Eagles trailed 15-8, but quickly cut the lead to a single point. With a reel-making play, Ty Leon Guerrero ran for a 55-yard yard touchdown.

Trailing 15-14, the Eagles opted for a 2-point conversion. But with a good read and a low snap, Leon Guerrero’s PAT drilled the defense in the shins.

On the game’s final scoring drive, after the defense forced the Angels to punt, the Eagles took over possession on their own 40-yard line. From there, Suzuki and Parker put on a show.

Parker, who was injured and sidelined for part of last week’s semifinals, fought through the pain but wouldn’t let it control him.

“I just went on the sideline and had to take my Advil,” Parker said. “I just knew that this was a game that I couldn't sit out and I just pushed through even though I had the most pain in the world.”