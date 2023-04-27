Sean Lipanovich is now 33 and living in California but fondly remembers growing up on Guam, where he discovered his passion for going fast and flying high.

“When I was young, I went to the track a few days a week,” said Lipanovich, a professional motocross racer who also owns a racing school. “My mom would have my bike loaded, pick me up from school, take me riding, and I would ride there for two hours, pretty much a few days a week.”

The Guam International Raceway is “where I grew up riding and we raced there almost every weekend and every Sunday,” he said.

This past Sunday, Lipanovich returned to Guam, which he has done many times in the past, and teamed up with racing legend Doug Dubach to compete in the 40th APL Smokin’ Wheels Big Bikes Enduro. Dubach, a former professional racer for nearly 20 years, has won the World Vet MX Championships multiple times.

Before the Smokin’ Wheels weekend, Dubach had never been to Guam. He knew that the island had a passionate racing community, but knew little about racing on Guam and even less about the track. But with nearly 4 1/2 decades of experience under his belt and trust in his teammate, he and Lipanovich won the Big Bikes Enduro in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 32 seconds. They were also the only team to complete 38 laps. The second-place finishers, Johnny Aguon and James Robinson, in 2:07:57, finished 37 laps.

“We just tried to keep our heads down and race as hard as we could,” Dubach said. “I knew we had built up a bit of a cushion there, but I tried not to pay too much attention. I just knew if I went out there, kept the bike on two wheels and rode as hard as I could, we’d be in a good position to win the race.”

“We got it done!” said Lipanovich, who said he returned to Guam to race and to hang out with family and friends.

Although Lipanovich and Dubach were favored to win the race and lived up to expectations, grabbing the checkered flag wasn’t easy. Amid difficult weather conditions, the duo, along with the rest of the field, had to endure everything from driving rain and a slippery track, intense heat with dry and dusty conditions, and everything else under the sinister skies.

“We had all conditions, all weekend,” Lipanovich said. “We had dry/dusty, we had muddy and slippery, and then we had nice and tacky. So, all in one day, we rode all three conditions.”

Strategy pays off

Before the start of the Big Bikes Enduro, Lipanovich and Dubach, 59, had decided that the younger would start the race and they would rotate every 30 minutes. But 15 minutes into the final leg, Dubach pitted, switched with Lipanovich and let the Guamanian take the checkered flag.

“Instead of me doing the full 30, since I’m older than the dirt we were riding on, I rode 15 and then he brought it home for the win,” Dubach said.

“He rode a little more than I did, so he carried a little more weight on his shoulders,” added Dubach, who also raced Saturday in the veteran and legend divisions.

“I made him enter three different classes on Saturday,” said Lipanovich, jokingly. “I said, ’You might as well try to go win it all since you're here, and then I'll do a lot on Sunday.’”

Dubach did win it all, winning both heats in both races.

Dubach, who rode a 250CC Yamaha on Saturday, said that he experienced a short adjustment period for the larger 450CC Kawasaki, the one they raced in the Big Bikes Enduro.

“I adjusted pretty quickly,” he said. “I only got one lap of practice, then I was jumping on the bike and I hadn't ridden this bike all weekend. I’d ridden a Yamaha 250 two-stroke all weekend. So yeah, first straightaway I was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

Comparing himself to a chameleon, he said that he has ridden everything his whole life so it didn't take him long to adjust.

With his first Smokin’ Wheels title in hand, Dubach said he hopes to return next year to defend his title. Not only did he enjoy the racing, but he was stoked to make so many new friends who share the same passion for motocross.

“I've raced in a lot of places and some places you don't look forward to going back,” Dubach said. “But yeah, I'd certainly be on the flight next year. If that track is still open, you’ll see me here racing.”

“I want to be back next year for this too,” Lipanovich said.

Is the track closing?

Earlier this year, on Jan. 19, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission issued the Guam Racing Federation an eviction letter, demanding they turn in their keys and vacate the premises. Citing reasons for the eviction, board members and an attorney who no longer works for the CLTC conveyed that the racing federation have not been good tenants. They accused the federation of profiting from illegal strip-mining and not sharing a previously agreed upon amount of gate receipts.

Both Lipanovich and Dubach hope that an agreement can be reached and the track stays open. They feel that closing the 250-acre facility would be dangerous and detrimental to the island’s racing community and local businesses.

“It's disappointing,” said Dubach of the impending eviction which has been extended to the end of May. “I really hope that the council takes some steps back and looks at the big picture and grants a new contract because that's really what needs to happen for the community.”

If the raceway closed, “where would the kids ride and race?” asked Lipanovich. “They need a place to go race. They can’t just go in the jungle and have their own little events. They have to have a set schedule. Also, for the drag racing, if that closes down, where are they going to go do that? They're going to do it on the streets. That's not safe.”

Racing is life

When Dubach was a child growing up in Southern California, he, admittedly, was a bit of a troublemaker. But when he was 15, he rode his first motorcycle and quickly began a meteoric rise to the top of professional racing.

Without racing, he would have been lost. With racing, he has built a multimillion-dollar motocross business and has made friends all over the world.

“I often joke that motorcycles saved my life,” Dubach said. “I was just a kid, in and out of trouble, doing this, doing that.”

He said that he was “really sad to hear” that the raceway has been ordered to close.

“I don't have history here or any of that, but I've seen tracks close all over the world and in my own state of California,” he said. “It has a real impact on the whole community, because these families, they look for good, clean fun for their kids. There's businesses that are revolved around motor sport racing. It really does have a big impact on the whole economy.”