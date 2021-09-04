More than 35 boats set sail, taking part in the Shut Up & Fish International Fishing Derby last weekend. Rough waters the first day and smaller-than-normal marlin didn’t deter the eager anglers from setting their caps on the cash prizes, free beer for a year and the basic bragging rights that come with being the best on island.

“We are back at it again. … We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and the feedback,” said event organizer Chrissy Cruz. “With the numbers going up, we worried we might have to cancel. … there were some difficulties, but … we still made it happen.”

The only letdown, she said, was the cancellation of the tournament banquet. Known to throw down and go all out at the banquets, Cruz said the numbers and the capacity limits imposed in the wake of COVID-19 made it too difficult to host.

“Bummed about the banquet,” she said. “We go all out, ... but we can’t do that this year. It is what it is.”

Despite the banquet cancellation, the vibe was still very positive. And, with thousands of dollars on the line, depending on the fish and side bets, the competition was tough.

While the marlin were small, the fishing was still good, Cruz said.

“We saw mahi coming in at 42 pounds. We haven’t seen that in awhile,” she said.

Mike Smith, aboard Outta Line, pulled in one of the bigger wahoo of the day.

“Two days of fishing and we got lucky this morning,” he said.

At 35.7 pounds, the wahoo held on for first – its closest competitor came from the crew of Seasick, who pulled in a wahoo at 24.8 pounds.

“As soon as it hit the boat, we knew it was going to place,” Smith said, adding that, during the last derby, he and his crew won beer for a year.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen took a break from the pandemic front lines to take on the derby with his crew aboard the Blu-By-U.

His marlin at 104.8 pounds was good enough to sit on the leaderboard at the time, but Nguyen said the three-pound lead might not be enough with an hour left to go in the competition.

He was right. The crew of the Golden Girl, with Akira and John Sugimoto and Louis Babauta, pulled in a bigger one with time to spare at 110.9 pounds.

“All the marlin in this derby kind of small. … but he put up a good fight for his size,” Nguyen said, laughing. “Marlin is always a challenge. … Whenever you get one on the boat, you can’t describe the feeling.”

Nguyen was in good spirits, enjoying the two days out at sea.

“Fishing is my hobby. The derby is just to get together with all the fishermen and build camaraderie,” he said, thanking the organizers and sponsors for putting up the event. “A great job to them. … Hopefully, it gets bigger and bigger.”

Despite the good vibes, Nguyen was still a little secretive, laughing as The Guam Daily Post asked him for some clues to his favorite fishing spot.

“We keep it a secret; save our fishing spots for the next one,” he said, laughing. “We're all friends. We're all honest … but when the whistle blows, we go our own way.”