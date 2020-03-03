Without enough working lights to host nighttime games at Paseo Baseball Stadium, starts to the Guam Major League and Guam Masters Baseball League are on hold.

Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Victor Villagomez confirmed that the lights are in stock, but they have no way of installing them.

Villagomez said he solicited other government agencies and the private sector, but a bucket truck isn't available until late March.

“It is a light issue,” Villagomez said. “We are ready to go. The only thing holding us back is a lift. If anyone can help us out sooner, we are definitely interested.”

Paul Pangelinan, a Guam Men’s National Baseball Team member, also a standout pitcher in both the GML and GMBL, expressed frustration over the situation, which has persisted for many months.

Due to dangerous lighting conditions, last season, the possibility of getting hit by balls prompted high school baseball to halt night games. In November 2019, a situation arose when several World Baseball U15 Oceania Qualifier games were suspended due to darkness. Apart from the embarrassment, midweek games were played during the day, leading to lost revenue due to poor ticket sales.

“It’s disappointing that we can’t get these issues resolved since FestPac and concerts,” Pangelinan said.

With last week’s resignation of former DPR Director Richard Ybanez, the bitter baseball community is optimistically holding its breath. But with a history of neglect and a lack of priority, stakeholders are familiar with getting the short end of the stick.

What was once a mecca of prosperity and performance, Paseo stands as a painful reminder of how low of a priority the sport is on the totem pole.

“We really need the baseball community to come together and take over already before it’s too late,” Pangelinan stated.

In September 2019, Villagomez, a longtime member of the baseball community, began managing the Paseo Baseball Stadium and said he recognized the challenges, mostly financial. It is his opinion that community partnerships are critical to the stadium’s success.

“We are interested in partnering with groups, public or private,” he said.