When Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced in October 2020 that public swimming pools could reopen amid the pandemic, the island’s pool users felt no relief. Both the Hagåtña pool and the one at the Dededo Sports Complex had been long since closed due to the contractor failing to properly execute a $600,000 maintenance contract.

In February 2020, Leon Guerrero fired Canton Construction Corp., but not until the Government of Guam had paid the company close to $500,000.

The Hagåtña pool has since been closed for good, deemed unfit for use, sinking ever deeper into the converted swampland on which it was built.

It is unclear when the Dededo pool will reopen, as the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has been tapped to manage the building of a brand new Olympic-size pool on the same property.

On Feb. 19, amid the coronavirus pandemic, after nearly a year of lockdown, Leon Guerrero upgraded the island’s COVID-19 outlook and declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3. During the elevated PCOR status, competition for noncontact sports was allowed to resume and athletes, especially tennis players, rejoiced. But for several months, the Rick Ninete Tennis Center had been receiving a face-lift and was supposed to reopen fully and return to the Department of Parks and Recreation inventory in December 2020. After that target date was missed, DPR Director Roque Alcantara revised the date to the end of February.

Alcantara told The Guam Daily Post that the new reopening target date has since been moved to next week.

The less-than-$100,000 contract, won by Triple K Construction, reportedly is for resurfacing four courts and replacing the entire perimeter fencing.

Alcantara said that he is - so far - not satisfied with the work being performed.

“I am not happy right now,” he said. … “Mr. Ninete feels the same thing.”

Rick Ninete, the facility's namesake, addressed several project problem areas.

He said that the courts are rough and uneven, lines are not straight, fences are two feet too short, and, in several places, tie wire was used instead of poles at the bottom of the fences, which has created large gaps where balls can roll through and out into the surrounding jungle. He also pointed out that a fence support pole has been uprooted, creating a two-inch drop between surfaces. He also said that cracks have not been properly addressed.

“To me, personally, I don’t think they’re doing it properly,” Ninete said. … “It’s so rough. The surface is not even.”

“They are not into this business,” he said.

In the mid-1980s, after spending much of his adult life in Northern California, Ninete returned to Guam to head up the DPR tennis program, a responsibility the soon-to-be 78-year-old takes very seriously, especially since his name is inscribed on the wall.

“They named this facility ‘Ricky R. Ninete Tennis Center,’ he said. “They should at least include me in their conversation if they’re going to renovate, whatever,” Ninete said.

Ninete said that in his 35-plus years running the public tennis facility, Tony Mariano and Dennis Zermeno were the only two directors who had involved him in the contract process.

He also recognized that the current court resurfacing contract was executed before Alcantara was appointed director. He also said that DPR’s staffing pattern, since the 1980s, has dropped from more than 220 employees to less than 40.

“This is the first time ever in my 35 years here that we closed the whole four courts for renovation or resurfacing,” Ninete said.

Alcantara explained that the Guam Department of Public Works is overseeing the execution of the contract and is in charge of quality control. The Guam Daily Post has attempted to schedule a meeting with DPW Director Vince Arriola, but has not been successful.

“I don’t have anything to do with delays or whatever,” Alcantara said. “All I am is a customer. If there are any delays or whatever, that’s Public Works.”

Other options for tennis

While the Guam National Tennis Center came online in January 2020, the 10-court facility is not free of charge and not an attractive location for all local tennis players. Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation and driving force behind making the GNTC a reality, encourages islanders to join the GNTC but understands the necessity for public tennis courts.

He is disappointed that the RNTC is undergoing construction problems, but is optimistic they will be quickly resolved.

“I don’t know what the contracted scope of work was, but it appears they have not followed what a standard resurfacing job would require,” said Smith, who visited the Hagåtña courts and noticed several shortcomings.

He added that the work performed by Triple K is "an improvement, but short of what should be expected."

“There are lots of cracks still showing and sections in the playing area that appear to have not been repaired adequately. It is disappointing because when all this money is spent, you expect a quality, long-term fix,” he said.

He added that he is happy to see the courts will be finished and reopening, especially with increased demand throughout the pandemic.

“We need more tennis courts on Guam to meet our tennis community demand,” he said. “It will be good to have RNTC back online for Guam tennis players soon.”

For Jan Guevara, the head coach of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars tennis team, her understanding of "soon" should have been months ago, definitely before the team’s first competition, which was scheduled at the Ninete Tennis Center for March 2.

“Alcantara committed to have it completed two weeks ago, then March 5,” she said.

Guevara said it is “mind-boggling that, since last October/November 2020, these courts have been in construction,” adding that it is “frustrating for the entire tennis community.”

“'Get it done!’” she said.