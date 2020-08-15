After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero held a news conference Friday and informed the public the island will be reverting to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 Sunday 12 a.m., and a two-week islandwide lockdown will be imposed.

Under PCOR 1, all nonessential businesses, with exceptions, will not be permitted to operate, public gatherings prohibited, public parks and beaches closed, except for individual use, and all public and private schools will remain closed for in-person instruction.

Reportedly, against the governor’s executive order, the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation closed at least one beach on Saturday, only to reopen it later that morning after Guam Swimming Federation President Ed Ching intervened.

Ching, along with the Manhoben Swim Club, had arrived at Ypao Beach for one final practice before the lockdown.

“According to my source, a very reliable source, the director gave marching orders to shut down starting today,” Ching said. “All the cones are here and everything.”

They coned off the parking lot and locked the gates just below the Guam Visitors Bureau. They also locked the gates on the Hilton side. We can’t even get in, he added.

Ching, seeking an explanation for the early closure, asked an unnamed official on hand.

“‘The director said to close it down,’” Ching reported to The Guam Daily Post the official had told him.

We scheduled our practice for Saturday because the governor gave the marching orders that Sunday will be the due date that they shut down everything, Ching said.

“Today’s Saturday,” Ching exclaimed. “The director (Roque Alcantara) superseded the governor’s orders. … I’m following the governor’s orders.

“Somebody, make up their mind. Who’s in charge around here, is it the governor or the director of parks and recreation?”