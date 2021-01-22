Editor's note: In this second part of a multipart series on student-athletes returning to sport amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Guam Daily Post shares advice from Arania Adolphson, M.D., as public schools plan for the upcoming sports season, which is scheduled to kick off Jan. 25. In this series, future articles will reveal thoughts and advice from other health care professionals, athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, referees and administrators.

With the proposed start date of public school sports three days away, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, in partnership with the Guam National Olympic Committee, is making sure athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents understand the challenges and adjustments required for a safe return.

GDOE ISA, in conjunction with GNOC, held a virtual forum on Saturday, where a panel of health care professionals shared strategies for relaunching a successful sports program – which has been dormant for more than 10 months because of government regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan. 25, public school sports will start back up with cross-country, girls and boys volleyball, softball and tennis.

While these sports have existed for many years, when student-athletes reconnect with their teams, it is not going to be business as usual and changes should be expected. Although it is unclear if the upcoming season – known as Block 1 – will have actual competition, the panelists’ consensus was reconditioning athletes and stopping the virus’ spread are the priorities.

“There are multiple modification strategies that coaches, parents and athletic directors can consider to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in sports participation,” said Arania Adolphson, a medical doctor. “The first is, you should prioritize noncontact activities, such as conditioning and drills, where physical distance can be more easily maintained.”

Although some Block 1 sports, such as tennis and cross-country, can be more easily controlled to limit the spread of the virus, distanced by design, other sports slated to begin often bring players into close contact.

Block 2, which is tentatively scheduled for about seven weeks after the first block, should see higher-risk sports gear up for their seasons. The second block includes boys and girls basketball, baseball, track and field and boys and girls soccer.

The fan-favorite, high-contact sports of football, rugby, and wrestling are not yet part of GDOE ISA’s return-to-sport calendar. But for those higher-risk and moderate-risk sports, Dr. Adolphson shared her recommendations.

“Coaches may want to consider decreasing full-play contact, decreasing the number of competitions in a season, or even decreasing their team size to reduce the risk of close contact within their athletic pool,” she said.

To reduce exposure and lower COVID-19 transmission, she also recommended practicing in pods – smaller, isolated groups – and exercising “in well-ventilated areas.”

“Try to move the sport outside,” she said.

Adolphson also advised that, for indoor sports, student-athletes where masks at all times.

“Masks have been shown to decrease transmission rates of COVID-19. Therefore, it is advisable for the athletes to wear them at all times,” she said.

“However, individual sports performed outside, such as golf or singles tennis are lower risk for COVID-19 transmission and a cloth face mask may not be necessary in those scenarios. For indoor use, it is advisable that you use a cloth face mask during training and competition. … Any cloth covering that becomes saturated with sweat should be changed immediately.”