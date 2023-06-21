Their high school careers just ended, but eight of the island’s best and brightest student-athletes have been chosen as finalists for the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Each year, as he has done for the past 23 years and in honor of his late grandmother, Dr. Thomas Shieh recognizes Guam’s top student-athletes for their unparalleled successes in academics and athletics. This year, five hard-working young women and three eager and ambitious young men have been chosen as finalists for the coveted award. The 2023 Shieh Su Ying finalists are Father Duenas Memorial School’s Christian Lobaton and Bas Schils, John F. Kennedy High School’s Maria Calvo and Jada Han, Notre Dame High School Royals’ Aliana Eclavea, Southern High School’s Cheyenne Ahn, and St. John’s School’s Jordan Baden and Jason Palomares.

Each of the finalists, courtesy of Shieh, have received a brand-new iPad and the Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be awarded fresh, sealed MacBook Airs. The two winners will also receive $2,000.

In a series of articles chronicling their success as both a student and an athlete, The Guam Daily Post will, in no particular order, tell each of their stories. In this first article of an eight-part series, the island will learn about the Knights’ Baden, a gifted cross-country and track and field runner who committed to furthering her education at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in Santa Cruz, California.

While most student-athletes hang up their cleats and pack away their jerseys when their four years of high school ends, save for the 60-plus who are competing collegiately in the states, Japan and Australia, Baden's career as a student-athlete will stretch all the way to UC Santa Cruz. Baden, in the fall, will compete for the Banana Slugs.

“I chose to commit to UC Santa Cruz because I believe it will help me achieve my goals academically and athletically,” said Baden, a three-time All-Island cross-country champion. “UC Santa Cruz offers several majors I am interested in, such as planetary science, astrophysics, and marine biology, and places emphasis on undergraduate research. I will also be part of the school’s Scholar’s Program and I was awarded the Dean’s scholarship,” added the soon-to-be Banana Slug, the school’s slimy, yellow mascot.

A common thread seen in Shieh finalists is a desire to give back to the community and the younger generation. Baden, who was injured and didn't compete in cross-country in 2022, instead of sulk on the sidelines, she coached the Knights’ boys and girls cross-country teams to gold-medal finishes. Even though she was unable to run, she still found a way to win. For the 2023 high school valedictorian, losing is never an option. But with one hurdle remaining before she closes the book on her high school career, she wants to win the coveted Shieh award, a goal that she has held onto for four, long years.

“I have wanted to apply for the Shieh scholarship since my freshman year, when my favorite senior and cross-country captain Madison Packbier won,” Baden said. “Being selected as a finalist was so exciting and incredibly meaningful to me after the heartbreak of missing my senior track season. It is an honor to represent my school one final time and to make my parents, coaches and teachers proud.”

With an athletic pedigree that includes a Guam National record in the women’s 3,000-meter, an Oceania Cross-Country Championship in the women’s 6,000-meter, an Asia Pacific invitational championship, and finishing her high school career with gold medals in the girls 800, 1500 and 3000-meter races, there is no question that Baden is one of the best-ever runners from Guam. But what makes her standout even more are her achievements in the classroom - student, first, athlete, second.

“I have dedicated the last four years of my life to being a scholar-athlete. I have taken the most rigorous courses offered at my school and finished at the top of my class, all while balancing athletics with clubs and other extracurriculars,” Baden said.

In Baden’s tenure at St. John’s, along with becoming class valedictorian, she became an International Baccalaureate candidate and made the Headmaster’s List all four years. Pushing herself required tremendous discipline and she shows no signs of slowing down.

“Although I was mentally and physically exhausted for much of my high school career, it was rewarding in many ways," she said. "I came out stronger than ever and I am ready to begin college with the same intensity.”

No man, or woman, is an island

Even though Baden crosses finish lines alone and delivered her valedictorian’s speech alone, she is never alone. With skilled coaches, dedicated teachers and an incredibly supportive family to help her navigate the pitfalls and successes, her journey to one of the nation’s finest research academic institutions and a spot on the NCAA Division III Banana Slugs' roster would not have been possible.

“My parents have always supported me and pushed me to take on challenges and never give up. My mom is one of my biggest inspirations as she taught me to follow my dreams and to never let anyone stop you,” Baden said. “My coaches, Mindy Wilson and Desmond Mandell, believed in me more than I believed in myself, and I would not be running collegiately without their constant support.”

“My history teacher and college guidance counselor, Dr. (Chellette) San Nicolas, (Ed.D - Gonzaga University) has also been an inspiration and role model for me throughout my high school career, and I deeply appreciate all that she has taught me," she said.