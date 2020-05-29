In all the wrong reasons, the coronavirus pandemic has made the year the class of 2020 will never forget. With fourth-quarter sports canceled and formal graduation not possible due to the public health emergency and social distancing mandates, Guam’s graduating seniors’ final chapter is closing with a non-ceremonious thud.

But not everyone has forgotten the seniors, especially the student-athletes who sacrificed so much on their way to excel not only in sports but in the classroom.

Dr. Thomas Shieh, as he has done for the past two decades, has recognized the island’s best student-athletes with the Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete award. It would have been so easy to have canceled this year’s event, and nobody would have blamed him - even the simple task of obtaining transcripts was challenging.

After many sleepless nights, online interviews, and careful consideration, Shieh has selected the 15 finalists

In alphabetical order, the finalists are Aiden Bordallo, Father Duenas Memorial School; Mineri Gomez, Saint Paul Christian School; Kyle Halehale, FDMS; Jimi Hendrix, FDMS; Faith Moylan, Notre Dame High School; Madison Packbier, Saint John’s School; Noah Quichocho, George Washington High School; Cerila Rapadas, Academy of Our Lady of Guam; Kiana Rivera, John F. Kennedy High School; Shyann Roberto, NDHS; Noel Sablan, NDHS; Jazmin Samonte, SPCS; Abigail San Gil, NDHS, Gavin Whitt, Simon Sanchez High School; and Hallie Wigsten, SJS.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to each one of the finalists and will update the article with each of the finalists' responses.

Topping the list with the most finalists, the Notre Dame High School Royals lead For Abigail San Gil, a three-time high school soccer champion, being selected as a Shieh Scholar-Athlete is a tremendous honor.

“I am very humbled to even be considered for this,” said San Gil, who was looking forward to leading the Royals to a fourth straight title before the season was canceled due to the public health emergency. “To be recognized for the things I’ve worked so hard for is exciting and humbling.

“I hope to inspire the younger generation to challenge themselves academically and athletically because of the fulfilling feelings I got to experience."

Becoming a Shieh Scholar-Athlete isn’t for the faint of heart. Not only does it require a great deal of skill in one’s sport, but it takes discipline, sacrifice, and an unparalleled work ethic.

“Being a scholar-athlete has its challenges such as sacrifices of personal time, long study nights, and time away from my family gatherings,” San Gil said. “All the stress and hard work pays off in order to represent my school and island. I’m so grateful for the opportunities God has given me through soccer.”

After graduation, San Gil plans on attending the University of Guam before transferring to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she will pursue a degree in special education.

“I plan on coming back to Guam to share what I’ve learned to hopefully impact the special education community on the island,” she said.

Even though San Gil has only experienced championships, it was only made possible by conquering her fear.

“I remember my freshman year championship game was the most nervous I got for a game,” she said. “I had a lot of pressure being a starter-freshman and did not want to let down my coach and team.

“Throughout the whole match, I was determined to win, and it was a very close match against GW. When the final whistle blew, I sat on the field of exhaustion and felt so much joy. All my teammates came to me and hugged me, and I felt so accomplished.

“That moment, I fell in love with the game all over again.”