Editor's note: This is the first article in a two-part series celebrating the 2020 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalists. In this article, the eight finalists' stories appear in alphabetical order and do not reflect standing or anything else. For the remaining seven finalists' stories, please see Sunday's Guam Daily Post.

For all the wrong reasons, the coronavirus pandemic has made this the year the class of 2020 will never forget. With fourth quarter sports canceled and formal graduations not possible due to the public health emergency and social distancing mandates, Guam’s graduating seniors’ final chapter is closing with an unceremonious thud.

But, not everyone has forgotten the seniors, especially the ones who sacrificed so much on their way to excel not only in sport, but in the classroom and the community.

Dr. Thomas Shieh, as he has done for the past two decades, has recognized the island’s best student-athletes with the Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete award. It would have been so easy to have canceled this year’s event, and nobody would have blamed him - even the simple task of obtaining transcripts was challenging.

After many sleepless nights and much consideration, Shieh has selected the 15 finalists.

“These are the cream of the crop," Shieh said. "I had to turn away several students with 4.0 GPAs. So, this scholar-athletes recognition is really about the well-rounded student-athlete. They really exemplified excellence in academics, athletics, and citizenship."

In the upcoming days, Shieh will select one male and one female winner.

"Narrowing down to the final two will be even tougher," he said. "They are all winners.”

In alphabetical order, the finalists are Aiden Bordallo, Father Duenas Memorial School; Mineri Gomez, Saint Paul Christian School; Kyle Halehale, FDMS; Jimi Hendrix, FDMS; Faith Moylan, Notre Dame High School; Madison Packbier, Saint John’s School; Noah Quichocho, George Washington High School; Cerila Rapadas, Academy of Our Lady of Guam; Kiana Rivera, John F. Kennedy High School; Shyann Roberto, NDHS; Noel Sablan, NDHS; Jazmin Samonte, SPCS; Abigail San Gil, NDHS, Gavin Whitt, Simon Sanchez High School; and Hallie Wigsten, SJS.

These are eight of the finalists, and these are their stories. The remaining seven finalists will be celebrated in Sunday's Guam Daily Post.

Mineri Gomez

If becoming a student-athlete takes drive and determination, the dedication required to make it to the top of competitive swimming takes self-sacrifice to a higher level. With countless hours following a black line, the solitary sport requires self-discipline and sacrifice those playing team sports may never realize. And, with mounds of homework piled on, Gomez's journey has been daunting.

“To stay on top of my academics, I always studied hard in school as well as at my home so that I can achieve and maintain good grades,” said Gomez, who plans on studying nursing at UOG. “After school, I would head to practice to train hard and work toward making improvements.

“Every morning, I would wake up early to head to practice and train. Right after morning practice, I quickly head to school, and, after school, was back to hard training in the pool or the ocean. My everyday schedule was hectic, but I make sure to manage my time well to balance school and sports.

“All the sacrifice is all worth it in the end, and I definitely wouldn’t be able to achieve all of these without the help and sacrifices my parents made. Words will not be enough to describe the great gratitude I have for them as they are my No. 1 supporters and fans.”

Gomez, as a high school freshman, learned about the Shieh Awards and made it a goal to become a finalist. Like powering through laps in a pool, as she studied harder, her grades blossomed, and her dream became a reality.

“Throughout my entire educational years, I have always been a scholar-athlete, striving to stay on top of both my academic and sports career,” she said. … “I have always dreamed of being named a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete ever since my high school freshmen year.

“I am very thankful that he is giving such a great opportunity to those scholar-athletes, given the current circumstances that we are all going through.”

With shelves full of medals, trophies, and ribbons, throughout Gomez’s career, she has always strived for the best, and will continue to train to represent Guam in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. For the class of 2020 superstar, representing her island brings great pride.

Her favorite sporting moment was capturing a gold medal in 2018 at the Oceania Games in Papua New Guinea, she said.

“I was very happy and proud to be able to bring a gold medal back to my home country, as this not only brought honor to my family but to Guam as well.”

Kyle Halehale

Father Duenas Memorial School Friars soccer player Kyle Halehale has accomplished something very view Guamanians have been able to do. After a storied career with the maroon-and-gold, and earning a spot on the Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, he signed on to play NCAA Division I soccer for the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils.

When Halehale entered high school, he became laser-focused and committed himself to a single sport, a decision that helped him hone his focus and become one of the best.

“During high school, not like many students, I began to specialize in one sport and just focused on soccer,” he said. “As a student-athlete, it took numerous hours of sacrifice and dedication on my part.”

Sacrifices included “waking up at 5 a.m. for morning practices, to staying up past midnight to study and finish homework," he said.

“Balancing sports and academics have been a challenge, but, at the same time, it has helped me learn important skills such as time management, hard work and dedication.”

Halehale, with fingers crossed, hopes to win the Shieh award.

“Being named a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete would mean a great deal for me,” he said. To receiving recognition for such a competitive award is a blessing to me.”

Faith Moylan

Ever since she was a young girl, Notre Dame High School Royals' Faith Moylan looked up to Guam’s scholar-athletes and wanted to become one. For Moylan, a 17-year-old standout rugby player who graduated top five academically and led the Royals to back-to-back championships, the Shieh recognition is a dream come true.

“I have always looked up to the individuals who were selected as Shieh’s Scholar-Athletes because of their mental and physical commitment to their scholastics and athletics,” she said. "To be named a Shieh Scholar-Athlete is a remarkable way to end my high school chapter.

“It is an honor to have been selected as one of the finalists amongst other outstanding scholar-athletes in the class of 2020. This recognition outlines all of the goals I have set and achieved - academically and athletically - since my freshman year.

“I was able to push myself to limits unimaginable, and being selected is a simple way of reminding myself to be fearless, remain focused, and continue to fuel my fire, because I would never know of the opportunities that are waiting for me until I go for it.”

For Moylan, amid this tricky time of world history, life presented her with a crossroad - continue on a path of athletics, or follow her passion and work toward becoming a doctor. Confronted with the difficult decision, she turned down a scholarship to play rugby for the NCAA D1 Mt. Saint Mary’s University Mountaineers and chose to study biology at the University of Washington.

“Prior to my rugby career, it was just dance and school,” said Moylan, who is also a competitive dancer, specializing in jazz. “I was placed into honors and Advanced Placement classes, where I truly valued the importance of education. I understood that prioritizing my academics would open doors of opportunities after I graduate, which is why I took the competitiveness I had on stage and applied the same drive to my scholastics.”

Throughout Moylan's high school career, her life has been defined by making difficult decisions. Becoming a master of weighing pros and cons, her choices have always been well thought out and have never betrayed her.

“It soon became difficult for me to find a balance between a high GPA, competitive dancing and tackle rugby,” said Moylan, who was confronted with a tough choice, quit dance and struggle, or focus on a single sport. “I knew some sacrifices had to be made. Because I was more driven by my academics and a newfound passion, I decided it would be time to take a short break from dancing.

“Because I was making such a huge sacrifice, I promised my parents and myself that I would take my academics and athletics to the next level. I sacrificed hangouts with my friends to teach myself lessons not yet taught, and I also trained to become a better athlete.”

Moylan, who graduated on Friday, made the most of her time at ND and hopes for a cherry on top of her sweet high school career.

"Graduating with top 10 honors, receiving multiple rugby awards, winning a championship two years in a row, having the opportunity to be a dance instructor, being admitted to my dream school, and topping it off by being a finalist for Dr. Shieh’s scholar-athletes has been an amazing ride," she said.

“I am humbled for all of these accomplishments, and will forever be grateful for my parents, coaches, and teachers who have guided me to become a scholar-athlete."

Madison Packbier

Sacrifice, sacrifice, and more sacrifice.

For Knights’ cross-country and track and field star Madison Packbier, her life has been filled with athletic and academic achievement and giving back to the community. Headed to Claremont McKenna College in the fall, countless training hours, a desire to succeed, and helping those in need have driven her to succeed.

“I had to spend endless hours training to be in the best shape physically, but also so many late nights and weekends studying to keep up with my academic workload,” she said. “I also really focused on my mental training because I believe that’s what separates good athletes from great ones.

“I think the skills and qualities I gained early on from training and competition, like time management, a tenacious drive and the ability to take criticism actually helped me to excel in both school and sports.”

While studying at CMU, Packbier hopes to unlock the mysteries of the human mind.

“I have a passion for understanding human behavior and how the mind works,” she said. “Throughout high school, I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer with patients as a neurology intern, coach for Special Olympics and was a mentor for primary school students through the National Honor Society.

“As an intern for the Hunter Speaks Autism Center, I’ve been exposed to challenging, but rewarding work with children with developmental disabilities.

“To build on these experiences, I am considering studying psychology or neurology, ... with the goal of either med school for psychiatry, or perhaps obtaining a doctorate in psychology.”

Packbier, inside and out of the classroom, gave the Knights all she had. Through all four years, she challenged herself mentally, on the track and the course.

“My education is a top priority for me, and because of that, I chose to pursue an International Baccalaureate diploma in high school,” she said. “However, I’ve also tried my best to be the best athlete I could be. The IB diploma, my commitment to community service and a year-round training schedule for cross-country and track really meant I had to hone my time management skills.

“There’s just no time for distractions.”

With her first year semester in jeopardy of moving online, potentially canceling her first-ever foray into collegiate athletics, Packbier is hoping to end her high school career on a high note. Amid the uncertainty, becoming a Shieh Scholar-Athlete would go a long way to help soothe a racing mind.

“It is a great honor to be named a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete,” Packbier said. “I’ve followed the finalists every year since before I can even remember. Aside from being successful on the field and in the classroom, I believe Shieh Scholar-Athletes are also leaders who have exemplified a commitment to giving back to our island.

“I am beyond happy to be able to call myself one.”

Packbier, however she finishes in the Su Ying selection process, coronavirus pandemic aside, has a lifetime of memories of raising the bar and setting the standard.

In 2019, in Apia, Samoa, at the Pacific Games, Packbier’s most memorable experience came while representing the island.

“I was the anchor for the women’s 4x400 relay team,” she said. “We were aiming to break the Guam National record, previously set in 1999 when my mother was on the team.

“I knew that if we wanted to break it, I would have to run faster than I ever had. And that’s exactly what I did. As Regine Tugade handed me the baton, I took off, ditched all prior strategies, and sprinted like my life depended on it. As I came around the bend into the last 100-meter straight, my muscles were tensing, I was struggling to breathe, and pain shot through my whole body. I had hit the wall. …

“When I crossed the finish line, I had run a full second faster than my personal best time, and we had broken the national record. Not only was I proud of my team and ecstatic that our names would be in the record books, but, from that moment on, I believed that if I embrace the pain and fight, I can do anything I set my mind to.”

Noah Quichocho

George Washington High School Geckos’ Noah Quichocho is not only as tough as they come, winning the football defensive MVP in 2019, he has also dedicated his life to academic excellence.

“I’ve been working hard since I was a kid to get to where I am today,” Quichocho said. “It’s amazing to gain a top-notch accomplishment and recognition for the consistent dedication I put in.”

Win or lose, no matter the opponent, Quichocho is a leader in every sense of the word and always leads by example. Even against better opponents, he never backed down.

“My all-time favorite and unforgettable moment would have to be the 2019 football championship game,” he said. “With the role I played as head captain, the pressure was on. It was a great and intense game. Although we lost, I can proudly say that I left my heart out on that field.”

With any new experience comes a new set of problems, and how a person handles the obstacles speaks volumes about one’s character. For Quichocho, as a freshman, learning how to balance sports, academics and social life didn’t come easy. But, by not giving up, he became not only a great athlete, but a better man.

“Accomplishments like these do not come easy,” said Quichocho, who plans on "studying fire science at Guam Community College, joining the military, and becoming a successful firefighter. They take years of practice and motivation to even get recognized.

“It took me a while to balance my responsibilities. Eventually, it all just became a daily routine for me.”

Jazmin Samonte

During her four years as a Warrior, Jazmin Samonte personified multisport athlete excellence. Although she dabbled in volleyball, basketball, soccer and beach volleyball, through hard work and sacrifice, she emerged as one of the island’s most-respected cross-country runners.

At the 2019-2020 Girls All-Island Cross-Country Meet, with sheer determination and a no-quit attitude, she exceeded expectations. Willing her way past the finish line, with no gas left in the tank, she placed in the top 10.

"Right when I crossed the finish line, my legs felt like jelly, and I just wanted to lay down,” she said. “But right when I looked at the number on my stick, I felt so strong and excited. The feeling was so rewarding.

“I placed 10th.”

For Samonte, the journey to the top has been a lesson in juggling hectic schedules and meeting many demands.

“To be completely honest, it was difficult to adapt to the schedule I had to maintain,” said Samonte, who plans on attending UOG in the fall and pursue a career in the medical field. “I would have to juggle morning practices, off-island trips and, sometimes, even double practices while maintaining grades that would meet my own standards.

“I had to sacrifice sleep and hanging out whenever I wanted to with friends. I had a lot of sleepless nights and long days, but with the support of my family, coaches and teachers, all of this was possible.”

Like the 14 other finalists, winning the Shieh award would go a long way in softening the blow of cancellation and disappointment. But, whoever wins, she is pleased with the nomination.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete,” Samonte said. “This means the hard work I have done behind closed doors has been noticed, and I am so grateful for that.

“This is like icing on the cake.”

Abigail San Gil

For Abigail San Gil, a three-time high school soccer champion, being selected as a Shieh Scholar-Athlete is a tremendous honor.

“I am very humbled to even be considered for this,” said San Gil, who was looking forward to leading the Royals to a fourth straight title before the season was canceled due to the public health emergency. “To be recognized for the things I’ve worked so hard for is exciting and humbling.

“I hope to inspire the younger generation to challenge themselves academically and athletically because of the fulfilling feelings I got to experience."

Becoming a Shieh Scholar-Athlete isn’t for the faint of heart. Not only does it require a great deal of skill in one’s sport, but it also takes discipline, sacrifice and an unparalleled work ethic.

“Being a scholar-athlete has its challenges, such as sacrifices of personal time, long study nights, and time away from my family gatherings,” San Gil said. “All the stress and hard work pays off in order to represent my school and island. I’m so grateful for the opportunities God has given me through soccer.”

After graduation, San Gil plans on attending the University of Guam before transferring to the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she will pursue a degree in special education.

“I plan on coming back to Guam to share what I’ve learned to hopefully impact the special education community on the island.”

Even though San Gil has experienced only championships, it was made possible only by conquering her fear.

“I remember my freshman year championship game was the most nervous I got for a game,” she said. “I had a lot of pressure being a starter freshman and did not want to let down my coach and team.

“Throughout the whole match, I was determined to win and it was a very close match against GW. When the final whistle blew, I sat on the field of exhaustion and felt so much joy. All my teammates came to me and hugged me and I felt so accomplished.

“That moment, I fell in love with the game all over again.”

Hallie Wigsten

Saint John’s School Knights student-athlete Hallie Wigsten would have loved to have spent more time socializing with her friends, but with a strong family unit, she learned that education came first.

“Being a student-athlete wasn’t just about the fun and excitement of games, practices, trips, etc., …” said Wigsten, who will be attending the University of Santa Clara in the fall. “Along with it came a lot of sacrifice and discipline.”

Becoming a Shieh finalist meant “having to stay up late nights in order to study and do homework, (and) not being able to hang out with friends, or go to different events due to my practices and schoolwork schedule,” she said.

As a Knight, Wigsten was one of the school’s most accomplished volleyball and soccer players, but, what she made look easy took painstaking effort.

“Along with the different sports I played, I also had many other extracurricular activities which made it even harder to balance and called for even more discipline, she said. “Yet, at the end of the day, my parents had always emphasized that schoolwork comes first, before all the athletics, socializing, etc.

“With that being said, there were definitely sacrifices that were made along the way, but it has helped me become more responsible and disciplined.”

While Wigsten’s high school career is over, she looks forward to tackling whatever obstacles stand in her way. Without a decided career path, she welcomes new opportunities and is thankful for her experience at St. John’s.

“My favorite moment would have to be making some of my best friends who have become more like family to me,” she said. … “These memories will definitely be the ones I continue to cherish and miss when moving into this new chapter of my life.”

With one more accomplishment to check off her bucket list, Wigsten is excited to be named a finalist.

“I am very humbled to have been named a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalist, she said. “Knowing that the finalist selection process is both long and selective, I am grateful for this opportunity and am glad to be named a finalist alongside so many other great high school athletes around the island.”