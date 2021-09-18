The Guam United Alpha Marksman Club will be hosting its first-ever tactical competitive shooting event at 10 a.m. Sunday, at the CHamoru Shooting Range in Piti, the club announced in a press release.

The event, touted as the Steel Challenge, will have shooters attempting to hit a series of 12- and 14-inch metal targets from distance. The event will consist of the following stages: Smoke and Hope, Accelerator, Pendulum and 5 to Go.

The event, described as a shooter’s paradise, was brought to Guam by GUAM Club Chairman Tony Villena and Vice Chairman Mike Bautista.

Bautista told The Guam Daily Post that the event is a drag race of shooting competitions. He said that targets can be shot in any order, but a stop plate, or the final target, must be shot last. He added that a penalty will be assessed for shooting the stop plate out of order.

Due to Department of Public Health and Social Services social gathering restrictions, no more than 25 competitors can register for the event.

Sharpshooters interested in competing or learning about the event or GUAM Club can visit practiscore.com or call Villena at 671-682-3456. To learn more about the competition, watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fni4BlduAYY or visit https://scsa.org/.

All competitors must register at https://practiscore.com/clubs/guamc_guam_united_alpha_marksman_club/membership/join.