Nearly a week of consistent rain delayed the Guam PONY and Guam Amateur Baseball Association girls softball league championship game, but on Sunday the weather cleared just long enough to squeeze in the finale.

In the league’s inaugural season, in the much-anticipated championship game, the Astumbo Middle School Dragons defeated the Inarajan Middle School Warriors 14-11 at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

The Warriors could have won the title Oct. 12, but the Dragons forced an if game with a stunning 19-9 win over the top-seeded Dragons. In that game, the Warriors' Briani Aguigui, Rykey Acfalle and Hailee Gumataotao combined for eight runs, five hits and five RBIs.

In Sunday's if game, the Dragons were led by winning pitcher Makayla Gilber, who pitched admirably and scored two runs. Astumbo’s Ha’ani Cabrera also had a big game for the Dragons, getting two base hits, driving in two runs and scoring a run. Rounding out the Dragons’ performance, Scarlett Naputi scored three runs and Destiny Tangadik went 2-for-3, scored three runs and hit two RBIs.

For the Warriors, Lyrah Dirige, Amanda Degracia and Acfalle combined for five runs, four hits and three RBIs.