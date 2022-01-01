Dragons drop Wildcats 3-0

While most people were gearing up Thursday for the upcoming new year celebrations, the island’s middle school athletes were still in full pursuit of sports glory.

It was a great day for soccer Thursday as the Astumbo Middle School Dragons battled the Luis P. Untalan Middle School Wildcats in Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Soccer League action at the Tiyan High field. And, when the dust and rocks settled, it was the Dragons who emerged victorious, 3-0, over the Wildcats.

Deon Apatang drew first blood with a kick from 25 yards out for the 1-0 goal. With only minutes to go in the first half, Doniefer Pascua Jr. booted one right inside the box off an Apatang assist. The two teams duked it out, but Astumbo’s Bryzon Teodoro cemented the 3-0 win, scoring the penalty kick after a hand ball in the penalty area.

It came down to passing and trusting teammates on the field, Apatang said after the game.

“Strong communication and not being scared of the opposition,” he said, adding his coach told the team to keep things simple when moving the ball downfield, which worked well.

That’s good news for Astumbo head coach Nap Finch, who said the focus this season has been fundamentals.

“We mainly focus on the basics – passing and dribbling – since our team is new to the sport. Also, communication on and off the field on things we did well and things we can fix,” Finch said.

This is the first year since COVID-19 shut down the island in March 2020 that the island’s public middle schools have been able to play interscholastic sports.

“It was pretty hard in the beginning with the COVID. A week after tryouts, we went into a COVID lockdown for two weeks, which hurt us with training our new team,” Finch said.

But, the athletes have been consistent since then, he said, adding that the consistency has helped make them better players.

With several eighth graders on his roster, Finch said, it’s important athletes know that playing soccer is about more than the sport itself.

“I hope they see that they can overcome anything as long as they stay focused and work hard,” he said. “With COVID being around them, having a small team with only two subs and not having a lot of experienced players around, we are overcoming a lot of odds.”

Apatang echoed those same sentiments, adding it’s always nice to win, but it was more important to have fun.

“I really miss sports and just coming out and having fun with other friends,” said the eighth grader who suited up for volleyball during the first quarter and plans to play basketball in the third. “I like seeing everyone play. … It’s a good experience for all of us to come out and play a sport, just have fun.

“Coming out of quarantine, a lot of people are scared to talk to each other. … There’s social distancing, so people are far apart,” he said. “I’m just glad sports are back. … It’s a good experience for everyone and people should come out and play a sport.”

Any plans to play a fourth quarter sport? Maybe track? Apatang laughed, “Nah, I can’t run … maybe shot put.”

But, Apatang, a multisport athlete, has his sights set on the gridiron. It’s been two years, and Apatang said he is really hoping that youth football also picks up after this year since middle school sports are back on the docket. A member of the Guam Packers, the quarterback said he misses the sport and just wants to play again.

Middle school soccer continues after the holidays. On Jan. 4, Oceanview Middle will square up against Jose Rios at F.B. Leon Guerrero in Yigo, while UMS travels to Agueda Johnston in Ordot, Astumbo heads to Benavente in Dededo and FBLG travels to Talo'fo'fo' to play Inalåhan.