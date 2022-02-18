The Okkodo High School Bulldogs goalkeeper Cohen Blas was nearly perfect in Wednesday afternoon’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys soccer game against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, making countless diving saves, allowing only one goal to cross the goal line and splash the back of the net.

In the 26th-minute, with the game knotted 0-0, the Sharks’ Drake Fejerang took a centering pass from Noah Escalona and chipped a shot past Blas. Okkodo’s Adam Gimenez was a bit slow to react on defense, as the game’s lone goal secured the 1-0 win in front of a small spectator base at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

“I saw Drake coming up and I had to finesse it a little,” said Escalona, who described the level of play as intense. “I passed it in right on time. I just have to do my job, and I know he'll do the job.”

“I showed out today. My friend Drake showed out too. That’s all we’ve got to do to win,” he added.

Fejerang said that he just imagined that Escalona would direct the cross at his feet and that he would be able to take a good shot.

After four games of near misses and shots saved by goalkeeper, Fejerang was thankful to have scored his first goal of the season.

"It felt great. It was my first goal after many, many missed shots,” he said. “It just makes me want to compete more. I just know that I could have done better and just play harder.”

Four minutes before Fejerang’s goal, Okkodo’s Jayven Mendiola had his team’s best storing opportunity, a 25-yard shot, sail left of the goal.

As action began getting more intense, Fejerang centered to KK Kiminanga whose 10-yard blast sailed a few inches above the crossbar.

Although the season is just half way through, the win gives the 3-1-1 Sharks sole position of second place, as the 3-2-0 Bulldogs fell to third place. With five more games before the playoffs, Sanchez head coach Brett Maluwelmeng is hopeful his squad can maintain second place. But as long as they don’t fall below third in the standings, the boys in black will be sitting pretty as they head into the playoffs. Locking up second or third places will most likely mean they will not have to face the undefeated, defending-champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in the first round of the playoffs.

“This felt tremendous,” said Sharks goalkeeper Ranti Sy, who played about 60 minutes before being sidelined with a minor hand injury. “There was a lot of pressure in this game. Second place, it's a big deal for us. I'm proud of my boys. We practiced hard for this one.”

After the game, Maluwelmeng told The Guam Daily Post that he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort, singling out 12th-grader Sonny Toble for his outstanding play. Toble, for nearly the entire 80 minutes, held the Bulldogs’ midfielders in check and started the offense.

While Okkodo Coach Sam Obina wanted the win, he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“My expectations are high for the boys. I do also realize that my boys are from all walks of life: football, rugby and volleyball,” he said.

“If we're going to take a loss, we're going to take a loss and we're going to walk away and try to work and improve because, ultimately, that's what my philosophy with coaching is,” Obina said. “I'm trying to teach these boys to prepare themselves for outside of the field.”