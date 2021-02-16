Whether it’s a practice drift session or Round 5 of the Proline Drifting Championship, one can’t help but enjoy the bond shared by the drifting community – a bond fueled by adrenaline and appreciation for executing perfect turns at blistering speeds.

Drifting was first introduced to Guam in the early 2000s and has only grown in popularity. A tight-knit community has formed at the Guam International Raceway as drifters battle it out to help perfect their craft. It’s not uncommon to see fans and racers dropping everything they’re doing to help fix any car problems that might happen at the track.

One of the younger drifters, James Valencia geared up not long after getting his driver’s license.

“I was always into cars especially at a young age, and when I got to high school, I got a car that eventually got me started in this very expensive hobby,” the 21-year-old says. “Once I got my car, I started coming here (Guam International Raceway) and started meeting a lot of people who reached out to help me, sell me parts and give me pointers. Everyone is like family now.”

For some who have been around a little longer like Karl Dumasig, the reigning Proline Drifting Champion of 2020, his passion for the sport has come out of the pure enjoyment he gets from drifting. He enjoys it so much that placing in last year’s Proline Drifting Championship wasn’t high on his to-do list.

“For me, honestly, I didn’t think I would win or place. I just went out, tried my best and tried to have some fun with it,” says Dumasig, who has been drifting since 2014. “It’s really a stress reliever and super fun for me.”

There are also some racers who have been around since the start of drifting and are still active in the community today. One is Vonn Burrell who has been drifting for about 17 years and has even had the opportunity to race professionally in the Philippines. Regardless of experience, however, Burrell comes out to the track as much as possible to get that feeling that drew him to the sport in the first place.

“We (his family) were stationed in Japan, and I took a ride with one of my dad’s friends who drifted in the mountains, and since then I kind of got hooked,” says Burrell who finds the adrenaline and stress relief as his favorite thing about drifting.

A primary reason drifting has grown on island is Tom Akigami, who over the years has brought professional drifters from all over the world – starting with Katsuhiro Ueo – to give local racers tips and demonstrations on how drifting is done at the professional level.

“We brought him (Ueo) out to Guam, he did some demo runs and kind of showed what real drifting was. Then, the following year, we brought out more drivers," he said.

From there, the momentum built, Akigami says, adding, “Every year, we were bringing out even more drivers. I’m talking about the guys you see in magazines and on the internet.”

“Guam has been very fortunate to have that direct relationship with some of the best drivers in the world,” said Akigami, who also has built an extensive network from his days of traveling to car events with “RevTV,” a local television show.