As eyes are set on sports coming back to play, one in particular has been able to continue consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport of drifting, which was first introduced on island in the early 2000s, has been able to make up for the lost time during the pandemic by condensing their competition schedule.

When the pandemic began during the first few months of 2020, there were so many unknown variables: How long would it last and how devastating would it be?

Guam’s drifting community, which usually holds five competitions throughout the year, canceled earlier events as the number of coronavirus cases soared.

To make up for lost time, the Proline Drifting Championship was condensed. In a normal year, one without pandemics and social-distancing rules, there would be a minimum of a month between races, but to finish all five races, some rounds took place over consecutive weekends.

One of the pioneers of drifting, Tom Akigami, thinks this year was different in a lot of ways, but drifters still got a their healthy doses of burning rubber and sending smoke pluming through the air, regardless of scheduling.

“It was definitely an odd year,” Akigami said. “We usually have time in between drifting competitions for guys to get their cars ready or, you know, if they break something they can order parts, but this time it was back to back. I think it was fun for some trying to see who can survive the whole year.”

However, some drivers were not able to participate in the condensed schedule, even with all the time available because of the pandemic. Because of work schedules and other conflicts, some drifters were forced to focus on some of life’s other obligations.

“There were quite a few guys that couldn’t make it out, though, for a number of different reasons - their work schedule, cars not being ready,” Akigami said. “Even if you think we have all this time and that people would have time to work on their cars, (they don’t). … The circumstances were different for everyone.”

On Dec. 20, 2020, amid uncertainty, conflicts and ever-changing government-imposed rules and regulations, Proline Drifting Championship wrapped up its precarious season. In terms of organizing the events, compared to other sports, Akigami thinks that drifting was not affected too badly the pandemic. Given that competitors are tightly fastened and isolated in their rubber, steel and glass bubbles, relatively safe from spreading COVID-19, one of the main challenges included limiting the amount of spectators showing up to the races.

“Drivers would usually show up with a bunch of friends to help out or hang out, so we had to be pretty specific that you were only allowed one guy to come with you,” Akigami said. “We didn’t really advertise it because we didn’t want spectators to show up, because, for the most part, if we do have spectators, it’s free.”

Another challenge faced by the drifting community was the reduced amount participants.

Akigami said that in years past as many as 19 racers filled the brackets.

“I like to have a minimum of eight racers,” he said. “We thought we were going to have eight, but things come up and brings us down to six or seven drivers.”

Regardless of the challenges, Akigami and the drifting community are pleased to have been able to carry on with competitions. With COVID-19 numbers going down, each day, the drifting community is hopeful and optimistic that they will be firing on all cylinders in 2021.