Dry-docked Manhoben workout online

With the government doing its part to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus by mandating social distancing, closing gyms, public parks, and schools, the Manhoben Swim Club continues to connect their swimmers through daily video conference workouts.

“With the pool and parks closed and our practices canceled, a team can still be a team using modern technology,” said Andy Lee, a coach of the Manhoben Swim Club.

Every afternoon, the Manhoben team, consisting of middle and high school students, connects online for quick, personal updates and stretching and daily dry-land workouts, stated a news release.

"Despite all these challenges, our daily video calls give our swimmers the opportunity to stay connected, maintain their flexibility and strength, and promote wellness at home,” Lee said.