Unified Guam held a DRY-TRI recently to help promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Unified announced in a press release.

Essentially a triathlon done on land, the event promotes social distancing and friendly competition and is easily accessible to all levels of fitness.

“With the current health crisis worldwide, It’s more important than ever to start living better,” said Unified President Topher Barretto.

Ariel Delos Reyes of CrossFit Latte and Sydney Escoe of STEEL Athletics were crowned the overall male and female winners of the event, which was held one day a week over the course of three months. Performance winners were Branden Young and Taylor Crisostomo, both of Unified Fit. STEEL Athletics earned the top recognition in the team competition of the event.

Competitors completed rowing fitness challenges, biked and ran certain distances depending on the race category.

For example, on July 31, participants rowed 3,000 meters, completed a 5,000-meter bike and ran a mile in the Fitness Division. In the team and performance divisions, competitors rowed 4,000 meters, biked 6,000 meters and added two miles of running to the day’s tally.

Aug. 28 saw participants in the individual category tackle: Row 2000 meters, bike 8000 meters and run 2000 meters. Performance competitors finished a 3,000-meter row, 8,000-meter bike and 2,000-meter run. Team competitors hit 4,000 meters on the rower, biked 8,000 miles and ran two miles.

The third round saw a reverse DRY-TRI, essentially a repeat of Round 2, but in reverse – “a good test to see how people would handle the different order,” Unified stated in the press release.