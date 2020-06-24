For D'shanae Cruz, it's all about family, and taking the step into a career in the Air Force, if she's lucky, will still be a decision that's motivated by the people she loves the most.

While the Air Force is her first choice, the Okkodo High grad said she is taking a wait-and-see approach with COVID-19 currently gripping the world and changing life as we know it.

"It’s crazy ... that’s why I’m waiting a bit," she said, adding she continues to study for the ASVAB to ensure she's able to pass the first step while working part-time to supplement her family income.

Deeply rooted in family, Cruz is hoping that a career in the Air Force will offer her the training, education and experience needed to build up her career so she can care for her family's future.

Always learning and adapting to fit the times, Cruz said she knows it will take hard work and perseverance to achieve her dreams. But, after juggling a job, a rigorous academic load and competing in sports while in high school, Cruz said she believes that she has the mental tenacity and inner strength to achieve her goals and make her family proud.

Unafraid of hard work, Cruz has been a staple of the Okkodo sports program. Her leadership and fierce, competitive nature have made her integral to the school's volleyball, basketball, rugby and paddling programs. She also ran track her first two years of high school, before switching over to paddling her last two years.

As a multisport athlete, Cruz said basketball was her favorite sport.

“My teammates made me fall in love with basketball,” she said. “It’s just so fun when you know how to play. The feeling of pulling off a move, it feels good. I also really like how intense it could get.”

As a member of the Bulldogs, she earned several individual accolades and was part of the Bulldogs run for a championship, earning a championship her freshman year and second place her senior year. In between, she was part of a team that racked up several trophies in the Philippines and picked up All-Island honors her sophomore through senior years. She also was part of the school’s first foray into the Kanto Plain Tournament in Japan where her team garnered a third-place trophy to add to her accolades.

But, the wins and the recognition aren’t her best achievements, Cruz said.

“My best accomplishment would be growing as an athlete and a person,” she said. “I feel like my confidence grew throughout the years, especially my leadership.”

Having teammates who look up to her has been a blessing, Cruz said. It’ll also be a duty that she will miss as she graduates into the real world.

“The 'real world' is a bit scary but I knew someday it was going to come,” she said. “I’m going to miss seeing and socializing with my teammates, friends, some teachers and my basketball coaches the most.”

When asked how she got into sports, Cruz said her family has always been athletic, spending time at various fields and pushing all members to do their best.

“I eventually fell in love with the competition,” she said.

Moving forward, Cruz said, she plans to continue working and studying. Her dreams of joining the Air Force and becoming a real estate agent down the road will become reality.

Q&A

Q: Anybody you want to thank for your successes thus far?

A: I would like to thank my grandpa, my brothers and my parents. They don’t know it, but they’re the main reasons why I push myself. My parents have been through so much and that encouraged me to push myself so they have something to be proud of.

Q: What’s a quote you hope to live your life by? why?

A: “It’s not the mistakes that matter. It’s how you deal with it, what you learn from it, and how you apply that lesson to your life.”

Q: Who has made an impact on you?

A: My godparents, Naiomi and Andrew. My godparents have impacted my life in numerous ways I won’t ever be able to explain. ”Your accomplishments reflect your upbringing and determination to evolve as a person” – because of their support, I’ve aspired for the best and I'm confident to say this isn’t the best version of myself yet.

“Your strong and undeterred will is a strong representation of your soul's character” – their guidance inspired me to never give up. My horizon is broad and I WILL continue to shine bright and blossom for them.

Q: How have sports enhanced your high school experience?

A: Sports was another motivation for me to go to school. You can’t play the game if you miss class!

Q: Talk a little bit about your favorite sport.

A: My basketball team this year was by far the best team I’ve ever been in. There was no negativity. There are times where I have bad days and once I go to the gym my mood suddenly changes because of them. There is never a moment we aren’t laughing or fooling around, until Coach Mad steps foot in that gym.