A “gentle giant” who always puts the team first, Elijah Dudkiewicz will be sorely missed on the Father Duenas Friars offensive line.

“He was one of the unsung heroes always putting the team first!,” said Fred Tupaz, offensive line coach for the Friars, which boast a winning legacy that spans five unbeaten seasons in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Football League. “He's a tenacious blocker and steps up his game in key moments.”

As a freshman, Tupaz said, Dudkiewicz was very quiet, but he grew into his role and became a steady presence on the field.

“As he became more accustomed to our program and coaching styles, he began to open up,” Tupaz said. “He literally leaves big shoes to fill at left tackle.”

Dudkiewicz said he joined football because his uncle, John Fegurgur, told him to try it out. As a freshman, he just wanted the experience.

Playing for the Friars opened new friendships and new opportunities, he said, emphasizing that he made more friends and got closer to his teammates.

Off the field, playing for the Friars helped him grow as a person,

“Friar football taught how to be a leader, the importance of time management and to always strive to be better,” Dudkiewicz said.

Anyone talking to Dudkiewicz will see that respect is a running theme for him.

Always respectful of the people around him, Dudkiewicz subscribes to the philosophy that “you have to show respect to gain respect.”

Rspect is a pillar in this world we live in, and (it) goes a long way,” he said. “However, you must give respect to get respect from others.”

Making an impact

Always optimistic, Dudkiewicz has a knack for keeping things light for his team off the field as well, Tupaz said.

“He was a lot of fun to have around both on and off the field!” Tupaz said, adding “We'll miss him, but wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Friar philosophy aims to build the complete athlete, something Dudkiewicz always strives to be, Tupaz said.

“At FD, we focus on our players' academics as well as their athletic endeavors,” Tupaz said. “We also train them to be men, be committed to a purpose, accept their responsibilities and be held accountable for their actions.”

Dudkiewicz said he just wants to do his best, and that desire to be better translated into a successful run in athletics and academics.

“I tried most sports,” he said, listing football, basketball, rugby, soccer, volleyball and track and field. However, Dudkiewicz found a niche on the gridiron, where he garnered the title of Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019 and was an integral part of the maroon-and-gold’s four-year run for gridiron glory. As for rugby, the Friars hold a winning legacy there, as well, their unbeaten run only broken in 2018. However, they reclaimed the IIAAG championship this year.

While Dudkiewicz started in football, rugby remains his favorite sport. The intensity of play on the field make for great competition, he said, adding “unlike football, everyone has a chance to score.”

The future

With a strong family foundation and the FD brotherhood behind him, Dudkiewicz is looking forward to the next step as he moves toward a career in computer science at the University of Guam.

“My dream career is to own my own business in regard to IT support,” he said.

Dudkiewicz thanked his parents for their continued support in all his endeavors, throwing another shoutout to his sister, Regina Hearnsberger, for helping him get where he is today.