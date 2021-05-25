\Veterans Ricky Duenas (sixth seed) and Manny Tagle (second seed) went head to head in the King of the Lanes finale Sunday at Central Lanes in Tamuning. Duenas hit a hot streak during the course of the elimination rounds, battering his opponents enroute to claiming his first title for 2021.

Duenas crushed his first and second round foes by more than 100 pins, Josiah Lanuza 259-149, and Greg Borja 259-159, then ousted top seed Jay Leon Guerrero in the semi-final 223-205 to reach the finale and eventually claim the title. Manny Tagle rolled by third seed Ray San Nicolas 163-134 in the second semi-final match to set up the monthly title match.

Leon Guerrero finished the four-game qualifier as top seed with a 896 total, as Tagle was two pins adrift on the short pattern event. San Nicolas and Darrel Scott finished in third and fourth respectively as the only other two competitors to bowl over par. Borja, Duenas, Lanuza, Frank Manibusan Jr., Jeremiah Camacho, and Jared Petrus round off the top ten bowlers who qualified for the elimination rounds.

In the Prince division, Gomez Martinez edged out Frank Manibusan Sr. 176-171 to advance to the year-end finals. Top seed Martinez beat sixth seed Rene Cariaso in the first of two semi-final matches while Manibusan Sr. eliminated fourth seed Jayson Reimers 240-170 to advance to the monthly finals.

Martinez topped the Prince field with a 772-set followed by Manibusan Sr., Doming Espinosa, Reimers, Mike Brown, Rene Cariaso, Cam Santos, Rudy Palaganas, Charlie Agustin and Rolly Hernandez rounded off the top ten.