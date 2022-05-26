Xander Addison Santos Duenas, Tiyan High School senior, will be suiting up for the North Park University Vikings in Fall 2022.

Co-captain and outside hitter of the Tiyan High Titans volleyball team, Duenas has been instrumental in the Titans’ phenomenal run and its bid for a back-to-back championship in the Interscholastic Sports Association Boys’ Volleyball League. The NPU commit will be pursuing an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering while competing as a Division III athlete.

According to a press release, Duenas garnered numerous volleyball invites, recruitment offers, and acceptances from DI, DII, DIII, NAIA and club colleges and universities for both indoor and beach volleyball, but eventually felt NPU was the best choice for him.

Duenas attributes much of his volleyball success to the Guam Boys Junior National (BJN) Volleyball Team Coaches Steve Pangelinan, Dee Pangelinan, and Richard Borja. Duenas joined the Isa Hytz Volleyball Club under Coaches Steve and Dee Pangelinan in the seventh grade and eventually earned a spot on the junior nationals team. The rigorous year-round training program and tournaments allowed him to focus on skill development during the high school volleyball off-season and provided him opportunities to represent Guam at national volleyball tournaments in Manila, Philippines and Dallas, Texas.

Duenas also credited Tiyan High Coach Rodney Pama for his “significant personal and athletic impact” on his development. Duenas has played for Pama at the interscholastic level since sixth grade, first as a Wildcat with the Luis P. Untalan and later as a Titan with Tiyan High.

Under Pama’s tutelage, Duenas continued to hone in on his skills and contributed to Tiyan’s SY 2020-2021 Beach Volleyball Team and Pairs Championship, and the first Boys High School Volleyball Championship in SY 2020-2021.

Pama had much to say about Duenas, emphasizing how proud he was of Duenas' development as a person and athlete.

"To be blessed with a player like him since his early beginning sas a 6th grader to see him develop into a talented well rounded player as a senior is any coach's dream," Pama said. "Every coach dreams big for their best athlete. For him to have this opportunity to play college, it was an honor and privilege to be a small part of that."

Pama also coached Tiyan’s track and field team during SY 2020-2021, encouraging the boys’ volleyball team to explore new sports opportunities immediately after the volleyball season.

Duenas’ dedication toward improvement and hard work garnered him three bronze medals in Track and Field 100 meter hurdles, triple jump and 4x100 relay, and the SY 2020-2021 Tiyan Titans Volleyball Team and Tiyan High School Sports Program MVP awards. Duenas was also selected as the ISA Boys Volleyball Team All Star Outside Hitter for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

Dunas thanked his parents for all they have done to help him succeed.

“Their presence, encouragement, teamwork, innumerable words of recommendation, logistical support, and loving praise enabled him to participate in multiple volleyball camps, local and off-island tournaments, and various opportunities that would not have been made possible otherwise,” stated the press release from the Duenas family.

Xander Duenas is the youngest of five siblings and only son of Peter Paul and Rachel Lee Santos Duenas of Mongmong, and the grandson of the late Fred Carl and Antonia Reyes Santos of Agat, and Pedro U. and Susie C. Duenas of Mongmong.

