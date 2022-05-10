The inaugural Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Bowling Season has come to an end and the short season proved to be a success. Two team champions were crowned, and two all-island individual champions made history for a sport that has waited patiently to be included on the interscholastic sports calendar.

Fifty-three eligible athletes took the lanes on Saturday afternoon at Central Lanes to compete over three games. In the end, the Father Duenas Friars earned the boys' championship, and the Harvest Eagles were champions in the girls' division.

Duenas averages 230

Evan Duenas, the regular season top seed, saved his best performance for the all-island tournament rolling games of 267, 211, and 212 to finish with a 690 series (230 average). Duenas, representing the Father Duenas Friars, had eight strikes in a row in the opening game of the tournament to establish an early lead and never looked back.

Duenas advanced to the stepladder and won his finals match 211-180 versus teammate Aron Hernandez to win Guam’s first all-island boys title.

The Friars occupied six of the top 10 finishers to win the team championship. Harvest and Saint Paul took home second and third, respectively.

“I would not ask for anything better than bowling with this group of amazing and talented people,” said Evan Duenas, a Tiyan High junior who affiliated with FD. “I’ve been bowling since a young age and bowling for a school has always been on my list. I’m honored to win both team and individual championships because that’s what I’ve been practicing and looking forward to winning."

Southern's Nalundasan wins girls' division

Southern High School’s Trinity Nalundasan bagged the girls' individual title.

In the girl’s division, the Harvest Eagles took home the team event trophy with Alexandra Loyola (2nd), Abigail Kim (3rd), Paulina Yoon (6th), and Shiyori Shibahata (7th) contributing enough points to win the inaugural title.

Southern High School senior Trinity Nalundasan won the individual title after surviving an exciting finals match play against Loyola. Nalundasan, the lone player from Southern

High, chopped the 6-10 spare and opened the door for Loyola in the final frame. Loyola was unable to capitalize on her fill frame and Nalundasan won the match 135-133.

“The feeling of winning the first IIAAG individual championship was a rush of emotions I could not even explain. I went from sadness to joy in a split second,” said Nalundasan. Nalundasan earned the top seed after rolling a 502 series.

Nalundasan consoled Loyola after the match and all the girls developed a bond as the season came to an end.

“I didn’t think we would get close but during that last meet, we all just started to become closer,” she said. “It went from just saying ‘hi’ to one another to ‘I’m really going to miss you’ as we ended our season”.

League success

Eighty percent of the league had players with little to no experience competing in the sport, or in fact, any other sport. After two months of training; league officials, parents, and friends witnessed progression and student-athletes accomplished their goals.

Bowling does not discriminate, athletes do not need to be big, fast, or strong – they just need to have that determination and mental toughness to make pressure shots.

The all-island tournament witnessed an athlete with high functioning autism finish in the top five, a freshman with no experience in the sport bowl his first 200 game and a pair of female players reach their personal bests with every meet.

The Guam Bowling Congress and volunteer coaches made the league possible.