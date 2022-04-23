The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association defending champion Tiyan High School Titans boys volleyball team kept their unbeaten streak alive Thursday, winning in straight sets over the George Washington High School Geckos, 25-13, 27-25, 25-22.

Tiyan outside hitter Xander Duenas’ 11 kills, one ace and one block led the way for the Titans. Teammate and reigning league MVP VJ Rosario added eight kills and an ace. Duenas and Rosario combined for 19 of the Titans’ 32 kills.

Early on, in what looked as if it might be an easy night for the Titans, Duenas and company cruised to a 25-13 first set victory. Leading the charge, three kills from Duenas and two blocks from Nicholas Santos paced the 6-0 Titans.

However, the Geckos weren’t going down without a fight. In the second set, taking advantage of multiple Titans errors and behind a kill from sophomore Kaden Apiag and an ace from teammate Leiland Gumabon, GW jumped out to an early lead, 6-4. The lead was short-lived as Duenas and Rosario made back-to-back kills to even the score at seven.

The Geckos, behind kills from Daniel Dela Rosa and Matthew Magaling, helped GW to a 15-12 advantage.

The Titans, behind nine straight serves from Gavin Macapagal, scored nine straight points and powered their way to a 21-15 lead.

The Geckos, in turn, created a little run of their own, cutting the Titans lead to 21-19. After a couple of back-and-forth rallies, the Titans led 24-21.

With their backs against the proverbial wall and not wanting to go down two sets to none, the Geckos fought back and led 25-24. With kills from Louis Montejo and a Titans hitting error, GW was a mere point away from leveling the match at one set apiece.

Rising to the Geckos challenge, the Titans’ Noel Ericsson tied the game with a thunderous kill.

Two points later, after consecutive Geckos errors, the Titans took set No. 2.

“We were a little flustered at that moment (down 25-24), but our coach calmed us down,” Duenas said. “We just needed to go back to the basics and execute.”

Titans head coach Rod Pama appreciated his team’s spirit and focus, especially after trailing late in the second set.

“I told my boys that if they’re going to dig a hole for themselves, they have to find a way to get out,” Pama said. “For the boys to have a calm demeanor in the game, I have to set the example for them. The intensity was there.”

In the third set, with neither team able to keep a lead for very long, the Titans arrived at match point, 24-22.

The Titans’ Dominic Pelobello, with his second kill, sealed the victory.

Although the Titans seem poised to defend their title, Pama wants to see exponential improvement.

“I tell the boys to stay consistent, stay humble, stay focused,” he said. “Stick to the game plan. It doesn’t matter what six are on the court, they should all be as strong as the first six players. My emphasis for the second half of the season is for us to finish strong, and they know that.

“We still have a lot of work to do!”