It's been four months, but it was hard to tell the island's top drifters had been away as they tore up the track, smoking the competition during Round 4 of the Proline Drifting Championships on Sunday at the Guam International Raceway Asphalt Oval Track in Yigo.

Not even the rain was enough to deter the competitors from rolling out their best. The race in season points got a little closer with Karl Dumasig earning the fourth round win to get within two against Von Burrell, who currently holds the lead in season points.

Alex Greiner, back on the track after a long military deployment, performed like he never left. Greiner finished third on the day, blitzing the track in his return.

In the solo runs, Burrell held the top spot at 260 points, with Dumasig and Greiner lurking behind. The next closest competitor was Vince Valencia in the fourth seat.

In the tandem eliminations, Greiner defeated Valencia to advance, while Dumasig knocked down Joseph Laxamana to make it to the semis.

In the semis, Burrell established his supremacy early, knocking Greiner out to set up a title bout with Dumasig. In the third-place matchup, Greiner easily defeated Valencia. Dumasig earned the win, inching closer to Burrell in season standings.

The final round is slated for Dec. 5 at the Yigo raceway.

