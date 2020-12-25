Karl Dumasig held off Andy Passauer in the final round of the competition series, taking second overall and accumulating enough points to win the 2020 Proline Drifting Championships Sunday at the Guam International Raceway.

Despite a pandemic and all that it entails, the island’s top drifters got their gear together, running it back to end the tumultuous season on a high note.

“Back-to-back weekends of competition kept drivers on their toes as they usually have a month between rounds,” stated organizer Tom Akigami, adding that he was pleased with the drivers who came out, stepping it up to close out the season.

For the final round, the course ran opposite of round four with a sand trap obstacle between turns three and four, forcing several drivers to spin out. Dumasig avoided a front-end collision when Johnathan Respicio spun out in that section during the semifinal round.

At the end of the day with the smell of burnt rubber still lingering in the air on the Asphalt Oval Track, it was Passauer who took the day’s top honors. Dumasig and Respicio rounded out the podium, but Dumasig picked up enough points to ensure top honors for the series.

Race organizer Akigami said it’s been a rough year, but he’s looking forward to things picking up in 2021.

“We’re really hoping things get better and restrictions start getting lifted globally so we can have the professional drivers from abroad join us at Smokin’ Wheels,” he said.

The lack of steady competition, dearth of spectators and cancellation of the annual Smokin’ Wheels event produced a smaller-than-normal competitive field, but it didn’t dampen enthusiasm for the passion to fly through the track sideways. It wasn’t what they wanted, Akigami said, but they were happy to get out and put pedal to metal for a day of speed and skill.

“Really proud of the drivers that stepped it up this year,” he said, adding a little dig for those who didn’t make the final rounds. “Pretty sure it lit a fire for the ones that sat out.”

Round five of the Proline Drifting Championships was put together by Upshift and presented by Napa Auto Parts/Valvoline and Monster Energy Drink. The series is sponsored by Fastenal, Hafa Adai Signs, Digital Kitchen and Jones Media. Check out the Guam Raceway page on Facebook for videos of the day’s action.