With Cindy Nguyen’s contract set to expire in mid-December, the Guam National Tennis Federation’s search for a new director shifted into high gear.

And after narrowing the pool to four potential candidates, which included Dick Stockton, a former No. 8 world-ranked professional tennis player, and a former No. 1-seeded player from Brazil, the GNTF chose Dylan Jicha.

“We had dozens of applicants worldwide,” said GNTF President Torgun Smith. “The combination of Dylan’s coaching ability, his experience as a director of a facility similar to ours and his international teaching experience made him stand out above the rest.”

“He had a lot of strong applicants. It wasn’t just pick the guy who was willing to come. We did our due diligence,” he added.

Later this week, Jicha will arrive on island begin a mandatory, government-imposed 14-day quarantine. Once sprung from lockdown, Jicha will begin a two-year contract and start his quest of growing tennis on Guam.

“I was looking for a new opportunity,” Jicha said. … “I figured that it would be a good fit for me if I got the position. And, I’ve never lived on a tropical island before and I thought that would be really interesting.”

Jicha said that he has a long list of goals for growing tennis on Guam and cannot wait to get started.

“My goals, it’s the same I have everywhere I go - grow programs, expand programs, improve things, maintain things that are already great,” he added. “I’d like to turn the national team into a year-round contender for every match that we’re involved in. We don’t want to come in and compete here and there. We want to constantly be a threat to other members of our national team group.”

Over the past several years, Jicha, 32, has helped resurrect an underutilized, underfunded and mismanaged tennis facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. In Hendersonville, he turned a 12-member, dying facility run by an absentee owner into a thriving center of excellence.

“We had almost no members at the club. It was really rundown,” he said. … “Building a club that had a bad reputation and giving it a good reputation again, for me, is a big accomplishment."

Smith said that Jicha will implement programs for juniors as well as adults and his presence will be an added benefit for all members.

“That will inspire people to come out and play. As a member of the facility, you will have a built-in benefit,” Smith said.

Jicha, who loves facing challenges head on, said that he is ready for Guam.

“I enjoy challenges, that’s tennis in its nature,” he said. “Every point is a challenge.

“As you leave the playing world behind and go into the coaching world, you don’t lose that competitiveness, whether it’s an internal competitiveness or external, you have that, no matter what.”

After settling into island life and meeting the community, Jicha’s will continue Nguyen’s legacy of growing the tennis center from the ground up, building the member base and focusing on the junior program.

“For the tennis center, it’s important we have a growing base of juniors,” he said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, once restrictions are lifted and in-person education resumes, Jicha plans on teaching one-week clinics at the island’s schools.

“That way, they (children) have the ability to get into tennis,” he said. … “As teaching pros, our goal is to get as many kids access to the game as possible.

"Not every kid’s going to want to play, but if you give them a taste of it, then, they may.”

Although the number confirmed COVID-19 cases is trending downward, schools are still closed and Jicha will have to wait to start his outreach initiative.

“The No. 1 most-important thing for everybody right now is safety,” he said.

Jicha said that he also plans on engaging with the community and immersing himself in Guam’s beauty.

“I like fishing. I like hiking. I’m big into photography,” he said. “It’s a perfect place for all of those things.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting into the island culture and making sure I get to meet as many people as possible,” Jicha said.