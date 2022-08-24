The University of Guam Tritons named Dylan Naputi as the women’s soccer coach. Naputi is already the men’s soccer head coach, and his brother, Xavier Naputi, will serve as the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s teams.

“Dylan has done a great job with the men’s team at UOG,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

In a news release, Palmer said that Dylan Naputi will show the same energy and organizational skills for the women’s team. UOG hopes the women will play in the futsal league in the fall, and then the next time there is an outdoor women’s amateur league.

Currently, the UOG women’s soccer team has 5-8 players but will be hosting tryouts at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the UOG soccer/rugby field.