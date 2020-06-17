A fierce competitor with a driven work ethic, George Washington High School’s Dylan Trusso is hoping to take the lessons he has learned and carve a new life for himself as a student at Tarrant County College, just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Trusso, a member of the class of 2020, says moving out to Texas is a big step, and he's never been there, but he will be joining family as he pursues a major in criminal justice.

Known more for his knockdown shot in basketball and speed in the open court, Trusso said people may be surprised by the fact that he joined football his junior year.

Drawn to the brotherhood among the purple-and-gold, he gave football a shot and loved the experience. However, in his senior year, he had to choose between being a member of the gridiron gang that had been to the championships two years in a row or joining the U17 junior national basketball team in New Caledonia for a shot at representing Guam against elite players from around the region.

It was a tough sacrifice, Trusso said, but he had invested a lot of himself into the sport, so he stepped away from the football field and immersed himself in the pursuit of hardwood glory.

Playing basketball has taken Trusso to several exotic locations, including the Philippines and New Caledonia. While he didn’t really care for the environment in Noumea, he said he enjoyed the immersion experiences with new people and new cultures.

Trusso’s national coach, Brent Tipton, said he enjoyed having Trusso’s team-first attitude working day in and day out to represent Guam.

“Dylan is a very thoughtful player that is specifically focused on playing hard for his teammates,” Tipton said. His versatility as a two-way player made him valuable to the young team, who went up against regional giants like Australia and New Zealand.

“Dylan’s role was everything we needed from a dominant guard, including playing great defense, to facilitating on offense, to knocking down shots within the flow of our offensive concepts,” Tipton said. “We could always rely on him to contribute, not only with his energy and enthusiasm, but also with a tremendous work ethic, constantly giving multiple efforts.”

In the second-to-last game of the tournament, Trusso sustained a concussion against Tahiti after a hard dive to the floor for a loose ball. With the injury, Trusso was unable to play the squad's final game against the host team of New Caledonia.

His on-court contributions were sorely missed, Tipton said. But Trusso still found a way to be part of the game, being a “great teammate, giving energy and cheering his teammates on from the bench,” Tipton added.

According to Trusso's GW coach, Lawrence Luces, Trusso’s leadership will be sorely missed on the hardwood. His ability to pull up his teammates and keep them motivated made him a great leader on the GW squad, Luces said.

“He was a positive role model that helped build the willingness of fellow teammates to strive for improvement academically or through interscholastic development,” Luces said. “His leadership qualities and drive will greatly be missed on the team next season … wishing him the best in future endeavors.”

Not always the most talented has made Trusso embrace hard work and discipline as a means necessary to success. Being prepared is always key, he said, adding all three qualities are what he will bring with him as he makes his way in a bigger pond.

Trusso said it’s best to keep it simple. You’re not always the best and, sometimes, you will have less material to work with than others, he said. The best way to counter that, he said, is to “simply make the most out of what you have.”

Making a name for himself in high school sports and having the courage to try a new life in Texas is possible because of the support system built in by his parents, Trusso said.

“My parents always believed in me and always had an open mind in me and my goals in sports and in school,” he said, adding that it was important to surround himself with good people who helped him make good choices.

“i would like to thank my friends for always supporting and guiding me to make the right decisions and for always inspiring me to be the best version of myself,” he said.