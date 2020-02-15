In a midseason girls’ beach volleyball classic, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles did what no other team has done this season, beat the St. John’s School Knights.

On Thursday, at the Guam Football Association, during an Independent Interscholastic of Guam match, the Eagles beat the Knights, 2-1.

The Knights No. 1-seeded Hallie Wigsten and Tylee Shepherd, in straight sets, defeated Trinity Terlaje and Samantha Lorzano, 21-7, 21-10.

The Eagles’ two lower-seeded teams, coming up big, clinched the match.

In the No. 2 position, Harvest’s Vanessa Kim and Aya Cathey defeated Yasmeen Lopez and Nikki Mathews, 21-15, 21-15. The Eagles No. 3 seeds, Selina Navarro and Samantha Kenney defeated Lane Murrell and Page Murrell, 14-21, 21-14, 15-6.

Despite the loss, the Knights Wigsten and Shepherd remain undefeated and haven’t dropped a set.

“Being on the sand, I’d say we’re pretty comfortable,” Wigsten said. “We’ve played as a pair since I was a freshman, and we won the Marianas Cup in Saipan.”

The Knights, winners of the 2019 exhibition season, return to the pitch with the same drive and determination.

“I think we’ve still got the same mindset, which is to play your hardest and win every game you possibly can,” Shepherd said.

With Wigsten set to graduate this year, she and Shepherd are hoping to get to the top of the podium in 2020.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Wigsten said. “We’re going to make the most of it, have the most fun, and get better together, and grow.”