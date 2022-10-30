The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season Friday night, defeating the Guam High School Panthers 42-27 on the Panthers' home court in Agana Heights.

At the opening tip, the Panthers went into a perimeter offense, passing around the horn but coming up short on their shots. Even the Panthers’ Claralynn Johnson’s dominance on the offensive glass and second-chance opportunities weren’t enough to ignite Guam High as the visitors swooped to the hoop and lit it up from beyond the arc.

Early and without hesitation, Harvests’ Brianna Dolan drove the lane and scored 6 points, including a short, turnaround jump shot inside the key to break open the scoreless tie. Through all four quarters, Dolan charged through the paint, unleashing a game-high 16-point performance.

Although Dolan had a big night, it took a lot of effort to drive and work past Johnson, who finished with 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Honestly, it felt intense and that's honestly my favorite kind of speed,” Dolan said. “That’s how I play well. When everything's intense, I feel more aggressive that way.”

Dolan said that Johnson’s play made her feel a little down and made her realize that she needed a new tactic to beat past her.

Harvest’s Olivia Haddock told The Guam Daily Post that Johnson made it difficult for her to run the Eagles' offense.

“Yeah, it was a little tough trying to find the inside person as she was so tall," she said. "She definitely got a lot of blocks out on us. But I think what really helped us was our ball movement and it really threw her off to be able to get some shots up, especially from Brianna."

With Dolan controlling the offense inside the paint, Haddock lit it up from 3-point land, dropping a trio of treys and finishing with 13 points. Not only was Haddock a threat from the outside, she ran the offense and dished assists to Dolan and Aria Clark. Clark, who launched an air ball on her first 3-point attempt, calmed her nerves and went to work.

In the third quarter, Clark dropped in a bomb from beyond the arc. As she found her range, her confidence swelled as she scored three baskets in the fourth quarter - a pair of layups and a 15-foot jump shot. Clark, a welcome asset to the Eagles’ triple threat, finished with 9 points.

“At first, I was kind of nervous because I missed my first shot with the air ball,” Clark said. “So I was like, ‘I need to get back together. I need to do this.’ And so I looked around and my team was with me. So, yeah, that's how I got myself together and shot my shot.”

With Clark and Dolan finding their range, Haddock’s job became easier.

“Having them on my team just gives me a lot of security because I know they'll be tough on the ball and I know that they’ll hold it strong and they won't give up. They'll just keep fighting,” Haddock said.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers chipped away at the Eagles’ 18-point lead. With a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back plays, Guam High’s Gabbie Penry cut the lead to an unlucky 13 points. With a few minutes remaining and their double-digit lead in jeopardy of becoming a single-digit lead, Harvest called a timeout. Penry’s 11-point, team-high performance caused the Eagles to pause and regroup.

With Dolan on the bench, getting a well-deserved rest, Haddock banked in her third trey.

“I was on today with those threes,” Haddock said.

With strong play from Clark, Dolan and Haddock, the Eagles improve to 1-1 on the very young Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls basketball season.

Despite strong play from Johnson, Penry and 10 points from Rya Aguon, the Panthers fall to 0-2.