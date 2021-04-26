The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys volleyball team gutted out a four-set victory over the St. Paul Christian School Warriors on Saturday night, earning a trip to Tuesday night’s finals against the four-time defending champion Farther Duenas Memorial School Friars.

The Eagles, with a healthy dose of power and finesse, playing in the Family Life Center in Toto, defeated the Warriors 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23.

In the other semifinal, at FD Jungle, also a four-setter, the Friars defeated the Notre Dame High School Royals 25-19, 24-26, 25-12, 25-21.

In their only regular season meeting, the Friars defeated the Eagles, but Harvest’s big man Wes Keith said his team is much improved and ready for the challenge.

“We’re not the same team that they played originally,” said Keith, an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam First Team All-Island selection as a middle blocker. “We’ve stepped up in everything. But I’m sure they have too. We can’t underestimate them."

Keith, a member of Harvest’s team that lost to the Friars in the 2019 finals, still feels the effects and wants the championship. He wants to beat FD.

“It would feel great to get back at ‘em - to win that,” he said.

No matter how high Harvest elevated play, the Warriors never backed down, matching intensity and making the Eagles earn every point. But Keith, a six-foot-three junior, gave the Warriors a little more than they could handle. At times, the Warriors had the answers and shut down his dominance, but when the points mattered most, he gave his team what they needed when they needed it.

“I wanted it (the ball) every time. I trust my teammates and I trust the setter to make the right decision to send it to the right person, but whenever it came to me, I wanted it, and I was going to send it away,” said Keith, who finished with 16 kills, 11 blocks and three aces.

After the first set, Harvest had set the tone and wanted more.

In the second set, everything was working for the Eagles, the ‘ship-minded birds of prey soaring to a 10-5 lead. But as Harvest began to pull away, Warriors’ setter Mack Dois and First Team All-Island outside hitter Jon Sevilla worked their magic, combining for a trio of assisted kills.

At 23-all, to bring St. Paul to game point, Warriors’ Glen Ventura, a First Team All-Island opposite, blasted a kill shot. An Eagles error tied the match at a set apiece.

The Eagles used the intermission to remind themselves what they were playing for, and to get fired up.

“We just got in the huddle and said, ‘Hey, if we want to go to the championship, we’ve got to put it all on the floor,’” Keith said. “So, we put it all on the floor and we all dove for every ball. … Anytime it was a free ball, we made sure to send it back at ‘em.”

Set No. 3 saw determined play from both teams, the visitors claiming the lead at 8-7 when the Eagles chose to let a serve from Mack Dios drop inside the right sideline. For the next point, an identical play, Dois served another ace that Harvest elected not to play.

At 18-18, the Eagles caught the Warriors. Then with four blocks from Keith, Harvest burst to a 23-18 lead. On set point, Keith drilled a serve that caromed back and was blocked straight down by Coleman Pool.

In the fourth set, after four lead changes, the Eagles arrived at match point.

Keith, with one final blow, drilled the kill shot that ended the Warriors’ chance for a title.

“We worked hard for this,” said Keith, describing the pandemic-shortened season as strange, requiring more than a fair share of learn-as-you-go, on-the-job training.

“It feels a little weird because we haven’t had time to practice as much, so we had to implement some training in-game, instead of being able to work it out in practice,” he said.

He added that it feels great to be able to play again.

“I love that they were able to get something together,” he said.

Harvest’s Ashwin Thomas, who plays with passion, said he was inspired by the memory of Ryo Eda, a close friend who died in June 2020 after a drowning accident.

“This win means everything to me,” Thomas said. “I play mostly for my friend Ryo Eda. He, honestly, gave me the fire and I really want to win for him.”