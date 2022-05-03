It was a battle for second place for the boy's division in the 2022 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Bowling League. With the Father Duenas Friars improving to 3-0 after a bye week, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and St. Paul Warriors battled it out in a close matchup.

The Eagles won by the narrowest of margins with a 20-22 victory to improve to 2-1. Elijah Duenas, Miciah Benton, and Parker Ashland finished 1-2-3 to lead the way for Harvest.

The Warriors finished 4-5-6-7 with Jesse Rechulk, Eric Yoo, Myles Perez, and Ricardo Duenas posting scores to help the Warriors finish with 22 points. The Warriors nearly held on for the victory after the next Eagle player placed 14th which had them finish with 20 points; just enough to hold on for the win.

Elijah Duenas, a southpaw, rolled games of 155 and 179 to finish with 334 two-game total; Benton rolled 161 and 170 for a 331 total.

Harvest girls improve to 3-0

The Eagle girls remained undefeated after defeating Southern High via forfeit. Alexandra Loyola once again led Harvest with games of 135 and 143 for a 278 total. Southern's Trinity Nalundasan remains the top-ranked female after rolling games of 157 and 139 for a 296 total.

"I know I haven’t been playing my best lately, but I am confident I will do good during the all-island meet. If I keep practicing, I know I can do better than the games I have been bowling," said Nalundasan. The all-island meet is scheduled for next Saturday (May 7).

Friars sitting alone on top

Newly crowned King of the Lanes Evan Duenas led the Friars with games of 201 and 167 for a 368 total. Evan Duenas was the top overall scorer in meet 3 followed by teammates Aron Hernandez and Ethan Robinson. Hernandez had a total of 345 and Robinson shot 333.

After three meets, the Friars have six players currently ranked in the top ten. Evan Duenas leads all players with a total of 1020 pins.

"It's great to see all the teams improving with each meet. This league is good for the sport and it's been a fun ride so far," said Evan Duenas.