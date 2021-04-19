With Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys volleyball back in action after a year of inactivity, weekend matches paired the league’s top teams.

In Saturday’s competition, in the Varsity Division, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles defeated the St. John’s School Knights 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12. In the Junior Varsity Division, the Knights defeated the Eagles 22-25, 25-16, 26-24.

In Friday’s matches, in the Varsity Division, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defeated the Eagles 18-25, 25-8, 25-13, 25-17. In the Junior Varsity Division, after dropping the first set, the young Eagles defeated the Friars 17-25, 25-21, 25-23.

Information for this article was provided by Kylon Eckert, HCA Eagles athletic director.