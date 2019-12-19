When the John F. Kennedy boys’ soccer team defense is truly locked in, it is a thing of beauty. While stopping the other team, it also nets plenty of scoring opportunities.
That was the equation on Tuesday as the Islanders cruised to a 5-1 victory over Father Duenas Memorial School in their Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Boys’ Soccer League semifinal matchup at the Guam Football Association National Training Facility in Dededo.
Michael Castaneda collected a pair of goals and Tayler Bonner, Kaden Rivera and Noah Mueller all found the back of the net to propel the Islanders to the IIAAG boys’ soccer final.
Castaneda set the tone early with a putback off a rebound in front of goal, punching it past FD goalkeeper Jariah San Gil at the 18th minute. The senior added his second goal on a rope from beyond the penalty box just minutes later.
Tayler Bonner made it 3-nil just before the half, converting on a nice feed from Noah Mueller.
Bonner credited communication and teamwork with JFK’s offensive consistency.
“We aren’t selfish in the front,” stated Bonner. “If someone else is open and has a better opportunity, we pass the ball.”
The Islanders were in cruise control the second half with goals by Kaden Rivera and Mueller stretching the lead to 5-nil before Morgan McKenna collected the Friars’ only goal in the 79th minute.
Rivera beat San Gil on a one-on-one face-off, flicking a shot inside the left post in the 59th minute. Mueller capped it off in the 61st minute, cleaning up a loose ball in front of goal for the Islanders’ fifth goal.
The JFK defense set the tone for the Islanders’ calculated attack. Anything that happened to squeeze through the Islanders iron curtain was quickly pulled in by JFK’s all-island goalkeeper Allan Aranas.
“We need to keep communicating with each other and having every defender cover each other,” Aranas told The Guam Daily Post. “Just work as one.”
The regular season matchup between the Eagles and Islanders featured playoff intensity with the Eagles pulling out a 1-nil victory at home on a last second goal by IIAAG boys’ soccer MVP, James Lee.
Likely the two top defenses in the league, JFK’s Bonner expects another physical matchup against the Eagles in the final, adding, “Against Harvest we need to play our game and not fall into the game they want to play.”
Harvest Christian Academy 6, Southern Dolphins 0
Harvest Striker Suengmin Kim tallied a hat-trick in the first half to lead the Eagles in scoring. Kim got his first goal in the 18th minute on a shot off his left foot from the left side of the goal to get the Eagles on the board. Gye Baek Kim notched the Eagles second goal in the 23rd minute off a pass from Suengmin, right inside the goal box.
Suengmin’s second goal came shortly after, in the 26th minute, as he once again got free on the left wing for a wide open shot. Teammate Micah Hennegan quickly added to the total after scoring in the 28th minute to go up 4-0.
Kim hit his final goal in the 31st minute after a scramble off a corner kick once again ended up at the foot of Suengmin. Kim needed just one touch to power in the goal to give the Eagles a big 5-0 halftime lead.
Harvest landed their final goal in the second half as Geonwoo Lee scored inside the box, beating the oncoming defense and keeper to put the Eagles firmly ahead 6-0.