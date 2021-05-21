The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles girls volleyball team rallied back after dropping the first two sets, beating the Guam High Panthers (21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 17-15) in an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Volleyball League matchup Tuesday evening at the Panthers home court in Agana Heights.

For many, facing an opponent that already bested your team may be intimidating. Harvest, however, took it in stride. Guam High jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19.

“In the first set, we were struggling a little bit because we were trying something new after our loss to Guam High and St. John’s, ... we decided to change it up a little bit and put on more of an offensive front,” said Harvest head coach Saleena Walker. “What ended up working was getting our team chemistry back together.”

Down by two sets, the Eagles channeled their focus, with the Eagles' Cyerra Lauron setting up Trinity Terlaje, who found a huge hole to seal the final set.

“We started to get that momentum back during third and and fourth sets. It was great,” Walker said. “They have a big impact on the court and can really control a lot of the game if they wanted to.”

With Harvest down the first two sets, the team locked in, keying in on a mindset that persisted until the final whistle.

“(Guam High) was coming back from having the hype of hosting their senior night. But we wanted to hold in there mentally because we had been going on a losing streak and wanted the win too,” said Harvest captain Trinity Terlaje. “I’m really proud of my team.”

As teamwork makes up most of gameplay, communication is vital on and off the court, Terlaje explained.

“What’s really special about this team is we have a special bond. We are all hanging together on and off the court. That chemistry is what carries us through every time,” she said.

Even as Guam High hosted its final home game featuring two seniors – Ha’ani Lossongco and Reese Artero – pandemonium broke out when the Eagles scored.

Despite the loss, senior Panther Reese “The Beast” Artero said this was still her favorite game, explaining the memory across four years of competition would be of this match and how proud she was of her teammates, who executed and played with all heart.

“Even though it was a loss, I think that it was strengthening for us as a team and we will definitely grow from it,” Artero said.