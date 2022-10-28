This Saturday, two champions will meet on one field for bragging rights and to see, once and for all, who is the undisputed champion of high school boys soccer in 2022.

The champion vs. champions game is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

On one side of the pitch, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association three-time champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders squad will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact. Their opponent, the 2022 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam champion Harvest Christian Academy Eagles will be looking to make a statement of their own.

In the IIAAG championship game, in a shootout, the Eagles dethroned the IIAAG defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. In the GDOE ISA finale, the Islanders defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 4-1.

“For me, personally, we are representing Harvest and the private schools and JFK is representing the public schools,” said 2022 IIAAG most valuable player Raito Atsuta. “It’s champion vs. champion, so I’m coming into this game like another championship.”

Atsuta will face a club teammate and ISA co-MVP Taiyo Kanekatsu from the Islanders. Atsuta said the Islanders are a team with good chemistry and expects them to come out aggressively. Kevin Elwell, the Eagles' head coach, is excited for the inter-league competition.

“We have been wanting the leagues to come back together, so this game is a great thing,” Elwell said. “We will, hopefully, see the community come together, not just to see a game of champion vs. champion, but two leagues come back together.”