The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles girls tennis team improved to a perfect 2-0 on Thursday when they knocked off the defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 29-16.

“Proud of our Lady Eagles on their win today,” said Eagles head coach Cliff Paulin. “I had the team focus on one point at a time and always play their best. They believed in themselves as a team, and that was displayed on the court today.”

After Eagles No. 1 singles player Paige Mantanona lost to Maria Gregoire 8-5, Harvest swept the remaining matches. At No. 2 singles, Nayun Kim defeated Lola Martin 8-2. In the No. 1 doubles match, Asia Balajadia and Rose Hughes outlasted Mia Almira and Ayako Hishikawa, 8-5.

After the first three matches, the Cougars were still in contention for the win, but Eagles No. 2 doubles team Sophie Espaldon and RandiAnn Atento clinched the match with a convincing 8-1 victory over Cecilia Cesa and Kyra Dela Cruz.

In the opening match, Gregoire and Mantanona struggled to find rhythm, the first four games producing four breaks of serves. As a strong wind remained constant, Gregoire settled down her game and consolidated a break. Just as Mantanona drilled a cross-court forehand, Gregoire leaned in and ripped a winner. After Mantanona had committed an unforced error, Gregoire held her serve for the first time.

“I was quite anxious, to be honest,” Gregoire said. “As of this week, the Ninete courts aren’t open yet, so we haven’t really had a place to practice.”

She said that having final exams added to her stress.

“I don’t think I was playing my best, but I think it went well for how this week was, considering all the rain and the lack of tennis courts and the abundance of exams,” she said.

With a 4-2 lead and the crowd at the Tamuning Tennis Courts seeming to enjoy every point, everything was working for Gregoire. At 6-2, two games from the match, Gregoire drilled a forehand winner. On the next point, an excuse-me drop shot winner, even the crafty Cougar’s accidents carried her closer to the finish line.

Despite the wind, the stress of playing in front of an audience, and an unrelenting opponent, Mantanona never gave up. After holding serve for the first time and breaking Gregoire, she trailed 6-4.

“I’m a slow starter,” Mantanona said. "As the games started, I got more into the rhythm of the game and I think that’s when it started to get intense for the both of us.”

As Mantanona served at 6-4, on break point, after a 10-shot rally, Gregoire turned a difficult high-bouncing shot into a winner.

“I really enjoy playing Paige,” Gregoire said. … “It’s exciting because I have known Paige for quite some time and it’s nice to be able to see my friend as well as being able to play with an opponent that plays really, really well.”

“I enjoy playing Paige because she tests me,” Gregoire added. … “Paige definitely makes me think.”

With ball in hand and the match on her serve, Gregoire went to work, but so did Mantanona - and nerves started to sink in. After a pair of Eagles errors, a forehand winner from Gregoire set up her first of five match points. On the next two points, Gregoire served a pair of double faults, setting up sudden death - match point No. 3. During a quick exchange from the baseline, a Mantanona approach pressured Gregroire into hitting a groundstroke into the net.

The combination of wind and nerves "definitely threw me for a loop,” Gregoire said.

With Mantanona trailing 7-5 and serving, she saved a fourth match point. But on match point No. 5, Gregoire leaned into a forehand and drilled a winner.

“Paige doesn’t give up,” Gregoire said. “She tries until the end. What’s really admirable about Paige is that she is always making an effort.”

Mantanona explained that even if she’s trailing, she knows she still has a chance.

"I try not to think too much of the set score,” she said. “I take it point by point.”

“I’m like, ‘I’m still in the game. Even though she’s up by a lot, there’s still room for me to win. There’s still time,’" she remembers telling herself.