This past weekend, football fans from around the island gathered at Tiyan football field for hard-hitting semifinals playoff action in the Triple J Ford Guam National Football Federation.

On Saturday, competition began in the Manha division with the Guåhan Eagles defeating the Guam Packers 7-6. Later in the day, in a Metgot division matchup, the Southern Cowboys shut out the Eagles 6-0. In the day’s final match, a showdown in the Matua division, the Eagles blanked the Packers 24-0.

On Sunday, in another Manha Division contest, competition started with Hal’s Angels edging the Cowboys 14-6. In that game, the Angels’ Ryder Izayah Salas stored a pair of touchdowns. After the Manha division game, the Metgot division took the field. In a display of power and fitness, the Angels defeated the Fåha Outlaws 41-13. For the Angels, Justice Alcantara scored three touchdowns. For the Outlaws, Nekhi Freeman scored both of his team’s touchdowns.

As of press time, the league had not issued a schedule for the championship games. A league official told The Guam Daily Post that securing a field has been a "real challenge."

Guam Daily Post photographer Frank San Nicolas was on hand to witness the action. This article includes a photo essay - the way he saw the games.