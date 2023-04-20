For all three sets, the St. Paul Christian School Warriors’ outside hitter Rui Ventura elevated and pounded kills, but the star performer’s effort wasn’t enough as the visiting Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys volleyball team soared to their sixth win of the season.

With tremendous team effort from Traven Kaae, Jack Keith, Calvin Laxamana, Evan Perez, Brian Xia and the bench, the Eagles swooped to the win, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23.

Xia, a senior, knew St. Paul was a better team than their 2-4 record indicated. The Warriors had just beaten the powerhouse Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, understanding that a win wasn’t going to be easy. After all, FD is the only team to have beaten the Eagles this season.

“They came off a strong win against FD, and we just came back from our senior trip. We were off for a while,” Xia said. “We wanted to come back strong to prove that we haven't gone down in skill. We tried to keep our intensity high and play good.”

From the opening points of the first set, it was clear that the Eagles were not going to back down from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam regular-season contest, which was played Tuesday at the Warriors’ gym in Harmon. Behind the unmatched defensive effort from Keith and Laxamana, and above-the-net kill shots from Kaae, Keith and Xia, the Eagles soared to a commanding lead. In the first set, Keith and Laxamana recorded two blocks. And smash brothers Kaae and Keith teamed up for nine kills.

“We knew if we closed the block, it would be a done deal,” Keith said. “They have a really good hitter in Rui, but the rest we knew we could shut down with ease if we kept it shut.”

The Eagles increased their lead to 17-7, forcing the Warriors to burn a timeout. Back on the floor, a tap to the open court from Laxamana increased the lead to 11. Later in the set, back-to-back points from Kaae pulled the Eagles within 2 points from the set. At 23-12, a Harvest error gave St. Paul a glimmer of hope, but they were already too deep in the hole to pull themselves out. With several set points in hand, the Eagles’ Christian Shinohara tapped a winner to the open court.

Very quickly, the Eagles closed out the first set, but found themselves in trouble in the second. After a breakneck first-set effort, the Eagles became complacent. But they weren’t only experiencing a lapse in play – several thunderous kills from the left-handed Ventura kept the Eagles’ back row pinned on their heels, trying to guess where the senior was going to hit to next.

After back-to-back kills from Ventura, the Warriors led 5-1.

Keith, responding with a monster kill that landed on the ankles of a defender, ended the run. Despite Keith’s effort, the Warriors led 9-3. After Ventura drilled his fourth kill of the set, Harvest called a timeout.

Ventura, who finished with a game-high 17 kills, was having a career game. For the Eagles to get back into the set, they needed to stop him.

Out of the timeout, the Eagles returned to first-set form as Keith’s and Laxamana’s tandem effort at the net provided the stopping power they were searching for. Behind their effort at the net, the Eagles swung the set back in their favor.

Fighting their way back into the set, Harvest went on an 8-2 run. In the second set, Keith had two kills, a block and an ace, and Kaae had three kills and an excuse-me ace, one that tagged the net tape and barely dribbled over.

At 23-20, a kill shot from Laxamana gave the Eagles set point. Needing just one point to close the set, Keith, masking his intentions, hit the set-ending crosscourt shot.

“I was thinking about going line on it. So I jumped like I was going to hit the line,” Keith said. “And, at the last second, I saw their guy covering it. And I figured Rui is on that side. So if I hit it to him he's not going to be able to hit back.”

With a two-set lead, the apparently unstoppable Eagles experienced a lack of intensity. And as Harvest’s mistakes mounted, the Warriors surged to a big, but not big enough, lead. Although the Warriors opened the third set pushing the tempo like the second set, the Eagles elevated their play and St. Paul began producing errors.

Throughout the entire third set, intensity ebbed and flowed, but Harvest’s determined play carried them to the finish line. Unwilling to let the ball hit their side of the floor without diving or dropping to their knees, the Eagles made the necessary defensive sacrifices and jaw-dropping saves.

Despite the Eagles’ determined play, Ventura refused to go down without a fight. Aided by Ventura’s seven kills and two blocks in the set, the Warriors led 21-20.

The Eagles’ Evan Perez, with his second kill of the set, tied the set at 21-all.

A few plays later, St. Paul’s Nate Hodges recorded his second kill of the set, erasing a match point. Trailing 24-23 and serving, St. Paul’s Izaiah Ravella started the point.

On match point and with Ventura high above the net and attempting to record his 18th kill, Xia delivered the game-winning block.

“Our coach said to end it with a block, and I ended it,” Xia said. “That was super exciting.”