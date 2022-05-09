The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles dominated early, struggled late, but still managed to beat the Notre Dame High School Royals in Friday’s night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam semifinals boys volleyball game in Talo’fo’fo.

With Wes Keith pounding 17 kills and three aces, Traven Ka’ae adding 11 kills, and Calvin Laxamana proving seven kills and two timely, final set blocks, the Eagles defeated the Royals 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19.

In front of a near-capacity crowd with several fans and Notre Dame students banging drums and empty five-gallon plastic water jugs, a focused Eagles squad began dismantling the Royals. With very little fight from the Royals, Harvest breezed to a two-set lead.

In the first set, with a dozen set points in hand, outside hitter Ka’ae drilled the set-winning spike off two defenders.

In the second set, the Eagles picked up where they left off, Keith dominating high above the net, Ka’ae and Brian Xia blasting kill shots and Laxamana delivering the final blow.

Leading 24-14, Laxamana sent a left-handed tap to the open floor.

Although the Eagles led 2-0, Notre Dame still believed they had a chance. They knew what they were capable of and that Harvest had a tendency to ease up after surging to an early lead.

Last week, against the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, the Eagles led 2-0 but lost in five sets.

“We got a little rocky,” Keith said. “Recently, during the season, we start off pretty strong and then we kind of die down and lose a little bit of energy. So, we really just had to bring the energy back up. Thank you to our fans for supporting. They started getting us riled back up, then we were able to get back into it.”

Early in the third set, Notre Dame’s Justice Abalde fired an ace and helped the Royals to a 4-1 lead. As the set progressed, the Royals’ Charles Phillip upped his game and hit a pair of kill shots. Quickly, the Royals led 24-13 but struggled to put away the Eagles, who went on a 7-0 and trailed 24-20. After a kill attempt from Keith sailed wide past the sideline, the Royals captured the set.

While Keith watched much of the third set from the bench, receiving a well-deserved, much-needed rest, he knew, for his team to win, he had to be back on the floor.

“I got put on the bench,” said Keith, who appeared spent after the second set. “I was looking at our team and I looked at how hard they were trying and I was like: ‘If they're going to put it all on the floor, I guess we all have to.’ So I stood up and I was like: ‘All right, we're going to take this.’”

“So I went out, got called for every set I could and hit everything as hard as I could, and placed it as well as I could,” he added. “It worked, we were able to take the win. I’m very happy about that.”

As the noise inside the gym appeared to reach a near-deafening level, the Royals celebrated and brought a heightened intensity onto the floor for the fourth set. With the home crowd celebrating and encouraging the Royals, ND opened the set with a 4-0 lead.

With a block and and a kill from Masato Rabago, the Royals carried the intensity to a 17-16 lead.

After tying the set at 17-17, the 6-foot-4 Keith elevated and blocked the ball straight down for their first lead of the set.

A few points later, three points from victory, back-to-back blocks from Laxamana set up match point.

“I wanted to go to championship,” Laxamana said. “I bring my team with me. And yeah, so we stepped up our game. We let our offense do all the work.”

The Royals saved the first match point on an error, but served long to give the Eagles the match.

With the win, the Eagles will take on the Friars in the championship game at a time and location to be determined on Tuesday night.

The Friars, who also advanced to the finals with a four-set victory, defeated the Saint Paul Christian School Warriors 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17.

“Our bench players made an impact on the game tonight with some of our starters sitting out,” the Friars’ Kiko Damian told Guam Sports Network. “I’m just glad we got back into focus after losing the second set, and we are all looking forward to Tuesday.”

Keith said he is also looking froward to the championship showdown.

“We want it. We're coming back. We're going to come out. We’re going to fire. We're going to see if we can take this one. They’re a good team, but we took two (sets) from him in the beginning, so I think we can come out and take this one,” he said.

Throughout Keith’s high school volleyball career, he and the Eagles have always finished runner-up to the Friars. Now a senior, this is his last chance.

"Every year I played I made it to the championship and lost to FD every time I played," he said. "It would mean so much to me to be able to go out, take a win, and retire with a dub.”