No matter how hard the Guam High School Panthers fought or how much they led, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles girls volleyball team was not going to let them win, not on Friday night, not on their home court.

As a drum-outfitted student section of the bleachers filled the Christian Family Life Center with near-defining beats and cheer, the Eagles came back from the brink of extinction, pecking through the Panthers, 8-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 16-14.

As the Eagles trailed two-nil, Harvest team captain Brianna Dolan fired up her teammates. If the Eagles wanted to win, they had to play as a team. During timeouts, she told her team what they needed to do.

“I just thought, if we’re fighting as a team, it's better than everyone being one hero,” she said.

“‘We’re all heroes, together,’” she told her squad.

Dolan shared that her mindset was to play smart, return every ball, and force the Panthers to make mistakes.

“I just wanted to think smartly, instead of just trying to hit hard,” she said. “I didn't want to lose any points.”

In less than 20 minutes, it seemed as if the Panthers were going to have an easy night. As errors mounted for the Eagles, Guam High outside hitter Anne Marie Sablan made the Eagles pay dearly for their slow start, lack of hustle and almost nonexistent communication. With four kills from Sablan and an ace, the Panthers cruised to a first set victory.

Although the Panthers won the opening set, Harvest began playing as a team. As if alarm bells had gone off and were ringing in their heads, the Eagles powered to a 12-5 lead. With no lead safe for either team, the Panthers weren’t about to surrender the set.

After calling a timeout, the Panthers returned to the floor in high-level fashion. As convincingly as the Eagles had been pounding the Panthers, Guam High began to eclipse the eagle.

Very quickly, the Panthers erased the Eagles' seven-point lead. Harvest began struggling with communication and their errors mounted. Sablan hit two kills and three straight aces. As the Panthers pulled within two points of winning the set, a block from Guam High's Elisabelle Maratita gave them set point. Throughout the second set, Maratita hit a kill shot and had three blocks, none bigger than the one that gave them the lead, 24-21.

Facing three set points against them, the Eagles chipped away one of them. Trailing 24-22, Harvests’ Patricia Cassidy hit a well-placed, two-handed tap to the open court.

With one more set point and a two-sets-to-none lead at stake, the Panthers’ Cierrah Herrera sent a soft shot through two defenders. Herrera’s shot hit the floor, quieting the Eagles’ fans.

In that second set, the Eagles' Lia Park served three aces and Niesha Chan hit two blocks. The effort was well-received, but it wasn’t enough.

The Eagles had come close to leveling the match but trailed two-nil, a nearly insurmountable deficit against the talented Panthers.

Faced with going home and tackling their homework, the Eagles decided they weren’t quite ready for the weekend to begin.

With a combination of five aces and service winners from Cassidy, Harvest dominated the third set.

In the fourth set, nerves seemed to take hold of both teams. Although the Panthers led 18-15, a pair of miscues allowed the Eagles back into the match. With three kills in the set, Guam High’s Jaelah Payne came up big for the Panthers, but, at 19-all, the Eagles caught up. A few points later, an Eagles kill from Madi Moyer pulled Harvest within two points of leveling the match at two-all. Two straight errors gave the Eagles the set.

In a nail-biter of a fifth set, the Panthers relied on power, which was matched and then overcome by the Eagles’ tenacity. The Panthers’ Kanyce Thompson, Payne, Maratita and Sablan each recorded kills, but Harvests’ scrappiness and timely plays from libero Olivia Haddock, Park and Dolan gave the Eagles the edge.

Early in the set, two kill shots from Dolan improved the Eagles' chances for a comeback.

As both teams pulled within a few points from the match, Thompson, after a multi-shot rally, recorded her third kill shot of the match.

Tied 14-14, Park drilled a service winner. With match-point in hand, another serve from Park led to a Panthers error.

“Having lost the first two sets and then coming back and winning, it just feels really nice,” said Haddock, who spent as much of the match on the floor, diving after shots, as she did standing up. “I'm so glad that my team was very hyped about it and keeping it up.”

After the victory, Haddock felt a sense of relief.

“All the hard work we put into this game, all the hours of training, it just really paid off for this one,” she said. “All the hard work that we put into it, we were not going to let that go to waste. So that was what really gave us the energy to go.”

She told The Guam Daily Post that they learned that even though they were down two sets, they could still make a great comeback.

“We should just keep working hard for every point and just power through it,” she said.

Facing the big 3

With more than half the season behind them, the Eagles hope to parlay the experience gained from their most recent victory, especially as they are about to face the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam’s three toughest teams.

On Tuesday, in Toto, Harvest will play the formidable Notre Dame High School Royals. To close out the week, on Friday, in Hagåtña, they will take on the front-runner Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. Next Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium, the Eagles are set to take on the always-impressive St. John’s School Knights.

This season, the Eagles, 5-3, have not beaten Academy, ND, or St. John’s.