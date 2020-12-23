The door has opened for a greater discussion on when interscholastic sports will begin.

The Guam Education Board approved plans to reopen Guam Department of Education schools in January pending the authorization of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The final approval is now up for the governor’s review and green light.

But the board’s initial approval and subsequent resolution helps bring about some positive news for the hundreds of public school student athletes waiting to take their games back to the field.

“We are hoping that these decisions will go hand in hand, but again it is really up to the governor’s assessment of whether it’s safe, whether she feels comfortable with it,” said GDOE superintendent Jon Fernandez, reiterating any sports plans are contingent on the governor’s approval.

“It is our hope that if we do get an authorization to move forward (with in-person instruction) that we can also give our parents and athletes an idea of when the sports season might be able to commence.”

Adelup announced, on Dec. 19, that the governor authorized training for groups of up to 20 persons in an outdoor setting so long as there is no contact. Training held indoors is limited to 50% capacity of the occupancy load.

In a media briefing Tuesday, Fernandez said the governor has indicated more comfortability with students returning to face-to-face instruction and the protocols in place to ensure safety.

However, he said, “I haven’t heard whether she is ready to make a similar decision about sports.”

But, that doesn’t mean GDOE hasn’t been working for months on ways to operate a safe sports season for its hundreds of athletes.

This plan envisions two seasons during the remainder of the school year, beginning with low-risk sports and moderate-risk sports consistent with public health guidelines, according to the board resolution.

GDOE will act on its plans once it has received the governor’s approval.

To ensure student safety, the department has been in continual contact with Department of Public Health and Social Services reviewing executive orders to determine what is allowed and how sports can operate within safety parameters, Fernandez said.

“It’s different from going to class,” Fernandez said, adding with sports, there are other considerations. He cited face masks, contact and a tiered system for which sports can go first.

“We have a plan that would allow us to do two sports seasons, if we were allowed to start practice and tryouts in late January,” Fernandez said. “But, again, it really depends on that first authorization by the governor to do so.”

"Our goal is to start official practices followed by a season that will have very strict safety guidelines and only after approval by the Governor's Office," said. ISA acting coordinator Al Garrido. "Similar to our teachers, our athletic directors and coaches will get the proper training and education prior to the start."

Garrido emphasized the work that's been put in to ensuring a safe start to interscholastic sports.

"We have a key meeting (today) with our athletic directors to define the first-block sports, plan our training schedule, organize our school teams that will assist in assuring a safe environment and putting together game schedules," he said.

"We've done our homework, and we are excited for our student-athletes," Garrido added. "But, as always, the Interscholastic Sports Association will align our operations closely with the Guam Department of Education."