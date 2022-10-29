After surrendering the first goal in the 10th minute to the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles went on a five-goal tear, eclipsing the public school champions 5-1 in Saturday night’s GSPN Champions vs. Champions all-island high school boys soccer game.

In the 10th minute, JFK midfielder Bryan Nakamine controlled the ball out on the right side of the pitch, deep in the Islanders’ territory and worked his way past Harvest’s David Thompson. After juking Thompson with incredible ball-handling skills, the 12-grader raced toward midfield. Eventually, a combination of a defensive breakdown and outstanding hustle and a crisp shot from JFK’s Alesana Jorlang gave the Islanders the 1-nil lead.

Jorlang’s goal seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the Eagles, as if alarm bells went off in their heads - it was time for Harvest to get to work.

Less than a minute after Jorlang’s goal, Harvest’s Josiah Jones scored the equalizer on a free kick. As Jones’ shot headed toward goalkeeper Leeland Reyes, the Eagles' Caleb Elwell and Levi Buckwalter waited for the rebound. Leaving nothing to chance, Jones' one-time, free kick knotted the game at 1-all.

For the next 28 minutes, neither team capitalized on scoring opportunities, both Reyes and Harvest goalkeeper Traven Ka’ae acting like proverbial vacuums.

It looked like the first half was going to end in a 1-1 tie, but Buckwalter had other intentions. From 20 meters out from the goal, the 17-year nailed a shot to the upper-right corner. Reyes made a diving attempt but never caught up to the perfectly-bent shot.

The Eagles started the second half with as much determination and ferocity as the first. Five minutes into the half, a breakdown on defense led to Buckwalter’s second goal.

Despite trailing 3-1, JFK never let up on the attack, nearly scoring on three separate occasions.

Four minutes after Buckwalter’s brace, JFK's Dakota Concepcion launched a shot that tagged the crossbar and bounced back in front of Harvest’s goal. The goalkeeper was out of position, but defenders Jack Keith and Kaske Ishii teamed up and cleared away the ball from the Islanders’ attackers.

Fortunate to escape the Islanders’ surge, Thompson scored in the 52nd minute. Playing a through ball that rolled unabated in front of JFK’s goal, the junior rifled a low shot past Reyes into the back of the net.

The Eagles led 4-1, but, like before, JFK turned up the pressure.

In the 63rd minute, a shot across the box from Joshua Benavente tattooed the left post. Three minutes later, a blast from Irvin White drilled the crossbar.

Whereas JFK’s shots had turned into near misses, the efficient Eagles capitalized on another scoring chance. Deep in the second half, in the 77th minute, Thompson scored an opportunistic second goal. After an Eagles’ shot on-goal was saved and blocked by a diving Reyes, Thompson swooped in for his second goal.