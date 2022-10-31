After surrendering the first goal in the 10th minute to the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles went on a five-goal tear, eclipsing the public school champions 5-1 in Saturday night’s GSPN Champions vs. Champions all-island high school boys soccer game.

"I'm super glad we got to play against the (Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association) champions. It's super fun to play against public schools," said Harvest forward Levi Buckwalter.

In 2018, GDOE pulled out of the private school's league to form its own. Since the split, teams from both leagues hadn't played each other.

The private school league consists of five teams. The public school league has six teams. Each league plays two rounds in the regular season followed by a short, two-round playoff. Buckwalter, for many reasons, would like to see the leagues merge.

"I think it should definitely be together because it would be a lot better competition with all of our teams - a lot more games, more spectators at the games, and a bigger finals game," he said.

JFK strikes first

In the 10th minute, deep in Islanders’ territory, JFK midfielder Bryan Nakamine controlled the ball out on the right side of the pitch and worked his way past Harvest’s David Thompson. After juking Thompson with incredible ball-handling skills, the 12th grader raced toward midfield. Eventually, a combination of a defensive breakdown and outstanding hustle and a crisp shot from JFK’s Alesana Jorlang gave the Islanders the 1-nil lead.

Jorlang’s goal seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the Eagles, as if alarm bells sounded in their heads - it was time for Harvest to get to work.

"We had to step up our game, wake up, switch on," said Harvest's Josiah Jones. "It shocked us all into playing harder."

Less than a minute after Jorlang’s goal, Jones scored the equalizer on a free kick. As Jones’ shot headed toward goalkeeper Leeland Reyes, the Eagles' Caleb Elwell and Buckwalter waited for the rebound. Leaving nothing to chance, Jones' one-time, free kick knotted the game at 1-all.

"The first goal that we scored was a breath of fresh air," said Jones, a sophomore defender.

Jones felt guilty that JFK scored the game-opening goal but also vindicated when his strike landed in the back of the net.

"I had corrected my mistake because I think I had something to do with their goal we conceded in the first, I'll say that," Jones said. "It really felt like I carried my own weight."

Jones said that his goal gave the Eagles new hope.

For the next 28 minutes, neither team capitalized on scoring opportunities, both Reyes and Harvest goalkeeper Traven Ka’ae acting like proverbial vacuums, sucking up everything they touched.

It looked like the first half was going to end in a 1-1 tie, but Buckwalter had other intentions. From 20 meters out, the 17-year-old nailed a shot to the upper right corner. Reyes made a diving attempt but never caught up to the perfectly bent shot.

"It came in to me, I took a touch with my left foot," Buckwalter said. "It was still bouncing a little bit but I decided just to strike it off the volley, hit it, had a very nice strike. It curled out right to the left top corner. It felt really nice."

Eagles continue where they left off

The Eagles started the second half with as much determination and ferocity as the first. Five minutes into the half, a breakdown on defense led to Buckwalter’s second goal.

Despite trailing 3-1, JFK never let up on the attack, nearly scoring on three separate occasions.

Four minutes after Buckwalter’s brace, his second goal, JFK's Dakota Concepcion launched a shot that tagged the crossbar and bounced back in front of Harvest’s goal. The goalkeeper was out of position, but defenders Jack Keith and Kaske Ishii teamed up and cleared away the ball from the Islanders’ attackers.

Fortunate to escape the Islanders’ surge, Thompson scored in the 52nd minute. Playing a through ball that rolled unabated in front of JFK’s goal, the junior rifled a low shot past Reyes into the back of the net.

The Eagles led 4-1, but, like before, JFK turned up the pressure.

In the 63rd minute, a shot across the box from Joshua Benavente tattooed the left post. Three minutes later, a blast from Irvin White drilled the crossbar.

Whereas JFK’s shots had turned into near misses, the efficient Eagles capitalized on another scoring chance. Deep in the second half, in the 77th minute, Thompson scored an opportunistic second goal. After an Eagles’ shot on-goal was saved and blocked by a diving Reyes, Thompson swooped in for his brace.

The IIAAG champs

Early in October, the Eagles won the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game in a 3-2 shootout over the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars.

In the GDOE ISA championship game, the Islanders convincingly defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 4-1.

Despite the Islanders' pedigree, the Eagles knew they could handle the three-time defending champs.

"Finished it here too, just like we thought," Buckwalter said. "We knew we were going to end it in regulation time. ... I'm super glad for my teammates, thankful for my coaches and all our spectators. We brought it home for everyone."